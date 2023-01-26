Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Amid recent hate crimes, Montgomery Co. distributes $800K to faith-based groups
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Leaders in Montgomery County are stepping up to help local faith-based and nonprofit organizations after recent antisemitism across the county. On Monday, the county announced $800,000 in grants to local organizations to improve security and deter hate crimes. The funds were possible through the...
WJLA
'Do no harm': Faith leaders in DC's Ward 4 plan 72-hour prayer vigil against gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday night, faith leaders in DC's Ward Four are kicking off a 72-hour prayer vigil against gun violence. The 'Do No Harm, We Must Disarm' prayer vigil was planned in response to several recent shootings in Ward Four. That includes a January 11 case in...
NBC Washington
Safe Passage Employee Shot in Front of Coolidge HS, Leading to Lockdowns at Three DC Schools
A man was shot in the head at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerset Place NW on Monday afternoon. The shooting, which happened in front of Coolidge High School, led to a lockdown at that school and two others close by. In addition to Coolidge, Ida B. Wells Middle...
WJLA
Pickleball battle: Va. community divided on restricting the sport due to noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The fastest-growing sport in America is called pickleball, and its explosion in popularity is leading to an increasing number of complaints about the noise it creates. On Monday night, the Vienna Town Council is expected to vote on whether to restrict what days of the week people can play at Glyndon Park.
dcnewsnow.com
Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, Maryland
Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, …. Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. MARYLAND...
WJLA
Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
WTOP
DC is a leader in building new apartments, but they tend to be on the small side
D.C. ranks as one of the best large urban hubs for renting newly-built apartments. In the past decade, the number of new apartments coming online in the District has grown by nearly 70%, according to RentCafe. That’s roughly 39,000 new apartments. The average size of a new apartment that...
WJLA
1 in custody after arson at Arlington apartment building, officials say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested Friday after setting a fire on the balcony of an Arlington apartment building, according to the Arlington County Fire Department's Fire Prevention Office. Shortly before 7 a.m., firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Columbia Pike for a...
mocoshow.com
Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols
I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
WJLA
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
WJLA
7News Helping Hands, Easterns Automotive Group surprise S.A.F.E. with $2,200!
Coach Spyke Henry pours his heart and soul into the youth in the Washington, D.C., community. Henry has been helping kids grow in their tennis and education skills for nearly 30 years through his S.A.F.E. DC non-profit. "It's not based on being a good tennis player, it's based on being...
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.
fox5dc.com
D.C. restaurants grapple with crime concerns.
After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the details.
Man injured, schools temporarily locked down after DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a Safe Passage worker was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police were called around 3 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Somerset Place. They found the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition. During a press briefing, Fourth District […]
NBC Washington
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
WUSA
Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
alexandriava.gov
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
Comments / 1