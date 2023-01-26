ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

dcnewsnow.com

Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, Maryland

Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, …. Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. MARYLAND...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
WJLA

Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints

VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
VIENNA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols

I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

D.C. restaurants grapple with crime concerns.

After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the details.
DC News Now

Man injured, schools temporarily locked down after DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a Safe Passage worker was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police were called around 3 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Somerset Place. They found the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition. During a press briefing, Fourth District […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandriava.gov

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

