Ithaca, NY

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 39 U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team’s Rory Guilday and Haley Winn

By Nick Ketter
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again, this time returning to the ice!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Rory Guilday and Haley Winn. Guilday is a sophomore defender on the Cornell Big Red women’s hockey team, while Winn is a sophomore defender for Clarkson. Guilday and Winn join the show to discuss their season in college hockey and their experiences as members of the U.S. Women’s Hockey National Team.

Cornell’s Rory Guilday has had a stellar career for the Big Red, posting 8 points (1 G, 7A) this season in a limited year, due to games with Team USA and a recent injury. Despite the setback the Minnesota native has been a leader for Cornell, who now sits in 9th place in the NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey rankings.

Guilday tells the Overtime crew about her experiences in her home state of Minnesota, as well as playing alongside of her childhood heroes on the ice. The 2021 Herb Brooks Award winner is no stranger to success on the ice. Guilday was a finalist for Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey award and captained Minnetonka High School for two seasons on the ice, earning All-State, All-Metro, and All-Conference honors.

Clarkson Golden Knights standout Haley Winn has helped her team to a 10th place ranking in the NCAA Division I polls and has totaled 4 goals and 11 assists. Winn earned recognition on the ice for her work throughout her youth and high school hockey career.

Winn is a proud Rochester, New York native, and has earned two Tier 1 State Titles in 12U and 16U hockey, attended the Bishop Kearney Selects Academy, and played for the United States in the 2022 Collegiate Series against Canada.

Guilday and Winn may be opponents in the ECAC, but their combined resumé as teammates, representing the United States is outstanding. Both have earned silver medals for Team USA in 2019 and 2022 on their own and claimed gold for Team USA’s U-18 Team in 2020. Most recently, Winn and Guilday represented the Stars and Stripes in the USA vs. Canada Rivalry Series, which spanned several months and took the historic rivalry to NHL ice.

Winn and Guilday shared several memories with the Overtime crew, including playing alongside with and against some of the best women’s hockey players in the world.

In addition to the interviews, Kyle and Nick take you around the region with on ice updates from Elmira College to the Elmira Mammoth to the Rochester Americans.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports .

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

