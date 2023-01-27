Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
Fast Food Prices in Twin Falls
This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.
Here is What the Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park Will Look Like in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
Win Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Planter Boxes and Flowers
The 2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is going to be bigger and better than ever before with more vendors and more ideas and products to improve your home and garden. Plus you can win a great prize to improve the beauty of your yard!. This year, we are...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley
Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls Customers Upset and Causes Controversy with Change to Food Chain Menu
When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
ICYMI: Twin Falls Newest Ice Cream Shop Now Open
Twin Falls gets a new ice cream shop on Blue Lakes Blvd. Twin Falls just got a little cooler with a new ice cream shop on Blue Lakes. This widely popular Boise area franchise opened its fifth location in Twin Falls, Idaho. About Stella's Ice Cream. According to the Stella's...
Win Tickets To The 2023 Twin Falls Death By Chocolate Event
Death By Chocolate will be back in Twin Falls on February 2nd this year. The popular fundraiser by the Twin Falls Rotary will feature delicious chocolate creations from local chefs. Win tickets to the event below:. Toys and Drone Show From 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky. While the fireworks...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Magic Valley Mule Deer Foundation Fundraising Banquet
The Mule Deer Foundation’s Magic Valley Chapter is gearing up for its annual fundraiser banquet, coming up on February 18, 2023. The Mule Deer Foundation is an organization that's all about protecting and preserving mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat. They're the only group in North America that's solely dedicated to restoring, improving, and protecting these amazing animals and their habitats. They're also a grassroots organization, which means they rely on support from people like you and me.
Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
Hilarious: Jerome Police Just Roasted The Jerome Sheriff Department Online
There has been a bit of friendly fire on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon this week between the Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Sheriff’s Office. The online exchange is amusing and the virtual jabs show the excellent relationship between the departments. Shots Fired: The Jerome...
Twin Falls Eatery’s Chicken Taco Salad Is Loco Good, Say Locals
When my wife and I discuss going out to dinner in the Magic Valley, we often have a tough time deciding between Chinese and Mexican food. Either way, you can't really lose, and what makes the decision even easier is when locals take to social media to rave about a certain restaurant.
The Scary Stats and Facts About Suicide in Twin Falls and How to Help
Depression is real, and anyone that says otherwise has never experienced it or known someone that has. Since the pandemic, it seems to have been on the rise, not just in the Magic Valley but around the world. Many different things can lead to depression, and how each handles it is different. When depression becomes severe, suicidal thoughts begin to creep in.
Jerome Man Involved in Three-vehicle Crash on US 93 Hospitalized
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit head-on when the driver of an SUV tried to pass a semi-truck south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, troopers and emergency crews responded to U.S. Highway 93 for the three-vehicle crash a just before 6 p.m. The 21-year-old man from Jerome had been headed north in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 and was hit by a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by a 47-year-old Twin Falls man attempting to pass a truck. ISP said the Jerome man was not wearing a seat belt and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Durango and the truck did not need hospitalization. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
etxview.com
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Wellness encompasses our whole being: Emotional, spiritual, and physical. Holistic wellness is flexible, forgiving, and aware. Embracing the ancient traditions of civilizations that thrived on planet Earth for millennia is where we begin our wellness journey. Nancy Gibson is a certified functional nutritional therapy practitioner, as well as a student...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0