Man sentenced to 20 years after shooting into Conroe apartment unit where a mother, 4 children were sleeping inside, DA says

mocomotive.com
Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old suspect arrested, charged after killing man during robbery in Houston’s Third Ward
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he killed another man during a robbery in June of last year. Jamarcus Williams Edwards has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 55-year-old Rene Garcia to death. On June 29, 2022, Houston police responded...
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police. Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.
Click2Houston.com
3 transported to hospital after man shoots at ex-girlfriend in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Three people have been transported to the hospital following a possible domestic dispute in north Harris County on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Strawn around 8 p.m. According to preliminary...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old arrested after allegedly using cell phone to try to record men using bathroom at Galleria mall, HPD says
HOUSTON – There’s a certain level of privacy that’s to be expected when using the restroom, even at public shopping centers. Ninteen-year-old Thomas James Parison is behind bars after Houston police say he violated that safe space and tried to record other men using the bathroom at the Galleria mall.
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
mocomotive.com
Willis man who claimed self-defense sentenced to 75 years in fatal shooting of unarmed teen
Despite handwritten pleas to a judge to drop a murder charge, a Montgomery County jury convicted a Willis man for killing 17-year-old Keimauri Rogers in February 2022. Sherman Dewayne Griffin III, 25, was convicted of murder Jan. 26 and sentenced to 75 years after claiming the shooting was self-defense. Griffin requested 435th state District Judge Patty Maginnis issue his sentence.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged with murder after fatally shooting man, injuring another during argument at convenience store in SE Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after being accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting on Jan. 9 in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Joshua Toliver, 30, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for homeowner, stolen vehicle after man found shot to death inside northwest Houston home, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a homeowner after another man was found shot to death inside his northwest Houston home on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. At around 8:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death during a welfare check at a home located...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say
HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston. It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street. Police said the robber walked into...
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 killing of friend after smoking methamphetamine
According to officials, the suspect, Sean Strout, shot the victim multiple times after being accused of stealing money and sunglasses.
Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in
A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.
Click2Houston.com
Argument over woman leads to man fatally shot in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An argument over a woman led to a shooting that left one man dead in north Houston Saturday evening, police said. Houston Police Department Commander L. Baimbridge said officers received reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Collingsworth near Elysian shortly before 10 p.m. Police...
