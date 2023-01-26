ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Bitter bite lingers Tuesday, gradual warming follows

We are once again starting the day with dangerous wind chills. There have been reports out of Northwest Kansas that have been as low as -25 to -28. You will not only need to bundle up for another cold morning but another day where many of us will likely stay below freezing. Winds will be light today and will also begin to switch out of the southwest, this will begin to set us up for warmer days ahead.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very cold through Monday. Temps recover late this week.

The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.
Bitterly cold start to the week

The bitter cold that moved in over the weekend has called Kansas home and will stick around into the start of the week. Wind chills are brutal and we will need to layer up not only to make it through the morning but the whole day ahead. Wind Chill Advisories...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming

Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
