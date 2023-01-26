We are once again starting the day with dangerous wind chills. There have been reports out of Northwest Kansas that have been as low as -25 to -28. You will not only need to bundle up for another cold morning but another day where many of us will likely stay below freezing. Winds will be light today and will also begin to switch out of the southwest, this will begin to set us up for warmer days ahead.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO