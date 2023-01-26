Read full article on original website
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named a “border czar” for the state during a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas. Abbott said the new Texas border...
Bitter bite lingers Tuesday, gradual warming follows
We are once again starting the day with dangerous wind chills. There have been reports out of Northwest Kansas that have been as low as -25 to -28. You will not only need to bundle up for another cold morning but another day where many of us will likely stay below freezing. Winds will be light today and will also begin to switch out of the southwest, this will begin to set us up for warmer days ahead.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air starts the week, but does not finish it
Clouds will be stubborn to break the farther south in Kansas as a storm system gears up to produce ice from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas this week. Travelers heading south should use extreme caution due to this icing event through midweek. Here at home, we have been stuck in...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very cold through Monday. Temps recover late this week.
The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold start to the week, snowfall for some tomorrow
Bitterly cold temperatures kick off the work week, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s across the region. Winds will remain out of the north, pulling colder air into the Sunflower State. A few flurries will be possible today, but all eyes are on the wintry mess tracking...
Bitterly cold start to the week
The bitter cold that moved in over the weekend has called Kansas home and will stick around into the start of the week. Wind chills are brutal and we will need to layer up not only to make it through the morning but the whole day ahead. Wind Chill Advisories...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps plummet tonight, staying cold through midweek
The passing cold front has brought the chill this evening across the Sunflower State. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight, with light snowfall tracking across Northwest Kansas. Flurries will be off and on through the night as strong northerly winds pull in colder air. Cloud cover will increase over the...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming
Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
