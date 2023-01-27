Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best movies like ‘The Notebook’
Nearly 20 years after it was released in 2004, The Notebook remains one of the most popular romantic dramas of all time, gaining a large cult following that’s lasted till the present day. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name, the film follows a wealthy girl named...
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Bravo has ‘lost interest’ in ‘RHONY: Legacy’ as contract talks stall over money
The “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” show may not happen because of a dispute about how much the cast should be paid, Page Six has exclusively learned. We’re told Bravo has “hit pause” on contract negotiations — with sources close to the cast telling us the network is low-balling them, while production insiders huff that the talent think “they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.” Meanwhile, we’re told that the network appears to have “lost interest in pursuing the ‘Legacy’ edition” amid the deadlock. Last year, execs announced a massive overhaul of “RHONY,” which is the second...
Daily Beast
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: These Characters Get the Love Story They Deserve
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us contains the first biggest diversion from the 2013 game. And that is not at all a bad thing. Aside from being a beautiful episode of television, Episode 3 really pays tribute to two characters that weren’t able to be fully explored in the context of the video game. This episode delivers on exactly what I wanted from a TV adaptation of the game: backstory and added richness to characters we only briefly met before.
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Daily Beast
Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Taken Off Life Support, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams who played the spooky scion in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. The news of Lisa Loring’s death was announced by friends on social media, who said she had slipped into a coma and died Jan. 28.
All of the Best Movies Added to HBO Max in February 2023 Ranked by IMDb Score
Looking for a movie to watch tonight? Here are all of the best films being added to HBO Max in February 2023, in order of their IMDb ranking.
Daily Beast
Academy ‘Conducting a Review’ After Actress’ Shock Oscar Nom
Days after Andrea Riseborough shocked Hollywood by landing a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her little-seen film To Leslie, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” to make sure none of its rules were violated. “It is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest exercise in star-studded mediocrity snatches the #1 spot in 50 countries
One of the most frustrating things about the majority of Netflix’s high-profile original output is that the vast majority follows the exact same formula, with You People the latest – but by no means the last – to blaze a familiar trail. The streaming service forks over...
2023 TV Preview: 11 New Shows to Stream This Year, From a '70s Rock Drama to a Taylor Sheridan Thriller
2023 didn't kick off with a beginning, but rather an end, at least for Yellowstone fans. The Dutton family saga's mid-season finale aired on Jan. 1, just before Paramount+ announced it'd be putting the series' remaining season 5 episodes out to pasture until summer. But faithful followers of Taylor Sheridan's...
netflixjunkie.com
Sharon Stone Compared Other ‘Misogynist’ Actors With Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci While Remembering Her Time With Them
Those who grew up around the 2000s would know the supremacy of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Diahnne Abbott, Sharon Stone, and more actors like them. They ruled the industry with the portrayal of extremely versatile characters. In her recent interview, Stone opened up about those days of the entertainment industry when she worked with De Niro and Pesci. She compared these actors with other “misogynist” stars.
