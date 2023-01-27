Read full article on original website
WBOY
Mountaineers eye season sweep in Fort Worth vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will play for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU when Big 12 play resumes Tuesday night. The Mountaineers have strung together consecutive wins for the first time since December. They’re coming off an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a result fueled by a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. They also won Wednesday at Texas Tech, marking their first Big 12 road win since February 2021.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
WBOY
Mountaineers tally season-high score, win home quad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team posted a season-best team score to finish in first place in its quad meet against Iowa State, Towson, and Eastern Michigan inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) tallied a 196.375 to...
WBOY
Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
WBOY
Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
WBOY
West Virginia wins on senior day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 9 Navy, 4742-4709, on Saturday in Morgantown at the WVU Rifle Range. “Senior day is always a special match, and there can be extra emotions,” coach Jon Hammond said. “This was a unique year honoring five seniors, and they have all had a big impact on our team in their years here, however many that has been!”
WBOY
WVU tennis tops Indiana
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. “Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”
WBOY
Dowie and McCabe set personal bests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out the Penn State National Open hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 28. Junior Ceili McCabe competed in the one mile...
Park strikes Linsly in overtime and advances to West Virginia state finals
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City. Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.” The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #4 Martinsburg. Where they won in overtime 3-2. Then hours later took on the #1 seed […]
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
247Sports
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
West Virginia Fire Marshal shares safety tips after deadly week
After a week where four people died in three separate house fires in West Virginia, the State Fire Marshal shared tips about how to stay safe during the winter, when the risk of house fires is highest.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn't accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road.
WDTV
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain moved in yesterday, we’re starting the workweek with mild temperatures and cloudy skies. We might also see more precipitation chances this week. Find out those details in the video above!. After a cold front brought rain into our area yesterday, leftover moisture today...
Viennese Winter Ball Cotillion puts on the ritz at Stifel Fine Arts Center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Viennese Winter Ball may be a week away, but its cotillion of 20 high school seniors have already made their grand debut. They descended the red-carpeted staircase of the Stifel Fine Arts Center to introduce themselves to the Patron Party, held every year for the benefit of the Wheeling Symphony. […]
