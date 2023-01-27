ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Mountaineers eye season sweep in Fort Worth vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will play for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU when Big 12 play resumes Tuesday night. The Mountaineers have strung together consecutive wins for the first time since December. They’re coming off an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a result fueled by a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. They also won Wednesday at Texas Tech, marking their first Big 12 road win since February 2021.
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers tally season-high score, win home quad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team posted a season-best team score to finish in first place in its quad meet against Iowa State, Towson, and Eastern Michigan inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) tallied a 196.375 to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia wins on senior day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 9 Navy, 4742-4709, on Saturday in Morgantown at the WVU Rifle Range. “Senior day is always a special match, and there can be extra emotions,” coach Jon Hammond said. “This was a unique year honoring five seniors, and they have all had a big impact on our team in their years here, however many that has been!”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tennis tops Indiana

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. “Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Dowie and McCabe set personal bests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out the Penn State National Open hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 28. Junior Ceili McCabe competed in the one mile...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDTV

Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain moved in yesterday, we’re starting the workweek with mild temperatures and cloudy skies. We might also see more precipitation chances this week. Find out those details in the video above!. After a cold front brought rain into our area yesterday, leftover moisture today...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV

