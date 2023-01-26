ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Cartersville drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday.

Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges.

Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride. After a Fairmont woman died of an overdose in Lewis County in 2019, Banks and another man took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of the body at a landfill, according to court records.

The other man, Terrick Robinson of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison plus 10 years in the case.

