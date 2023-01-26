Read full article on original website
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Bozeman Locals Humbly Apologize About Bozeman To Stranded Travelers
Bozeman is a lovely town and all, but it's certainly not the cheapest place to get stranded when you're faced with terrible road conditions and nasty weather. Travelers that were looking for some guidance online got more than advice - they got apologies. You can imagine how busy the Montana...
The Logan Landfill has turned into a great spot to do a little bird watching. Employees say they see about 50-60 eagles a day out there scavenging for food.
Colorful Cosmic Tubing is Montana’s Favorite New Winter Activity
Have you ever heard of cosmic tubing? If not, it definitely needs to be on your Montana bucket list. Cosmic tubing takes traditional tubing to the next level. It's essentially tubing after dark under a wide array of colorful lights. Snow tubing is fun, but cosmic snow tubing is awesome!
Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.
You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case
Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
Massive Warehouse Company Has An Idea For Affordable Housing
This company is one of the most popular stores in the nation with families and folks who love buying in bulk, and this idea seems like a home run. Affordable housing has been a long-standing issue in the Bozeman area, and locals are getting restless. People have been finding alternatives outside of Bozeman and saving hundreds of dollars. The City of Bozeman hasn't made any notable moves to help with the issue, so where can locals look for support?
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
Museum of the Rockies Opens Two New Exhibits Today
BOZEMAN—The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions, “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost” and “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” with an event Saturday, Jan. 28. The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to...
Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant
Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
