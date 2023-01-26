ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston

BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.

You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
BIG SKY, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Massive Warehouse Company Has An Idea For Affordable Housing

This company is one of the most popular stores in the nation with families and folks who love buying in bulk, and this idea seems like a home run. Affordable housing has been a long-standing issue in the Bozeman area, and locals are getting restless. People have been finding alternatives outside of Bozeman and saving hundreds of dollars. The City of Bozeman hasn't made any notable moves to help with the issue, so where can locals look for support?
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Museum of the Rockies Opens Two New Exhibits Today

BOZEMAN—The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions, “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost” and “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” with an event Saturday, Jan. 28. The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to...
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant

Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
BOZEMAN, MT

