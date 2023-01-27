Read full article on original website
27 First News
Herman C. Frank, II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank, II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
27 First News
Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
27 First News
Frank P. Cicero, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. Cicero, 72 of Burghill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Heritage Manor. He was born November 26, 1950, in Mannheim, Germany, the son of Frank C. Cicero and Ilse (Ihrig) Cicero. Frank was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.
27 First News
Robert T. Keck, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Keck, 73, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore and Eloise (Barringer) Keck. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Western Reserve High School,...
27 First News
Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, 30 passed away Saturday evening January 28, 2023, doing what he loved. He was born June 25, 1992, in Youngstown, a son of Michael P. and Kelly Breckner Nail. Corey was a 2012 graduate of Boardman High School and was a professional...
27 First News
Patricia L. Machuga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Patricia L. Machuga, 74, who died Friday, January 27 at Hospice House. Patty was born August 6, 1948 in Youngstown and was a daughter of...
27 First News
Pauline L. Swisher, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Swisher, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. She was born January 28, 1927, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Elhannan Grant and the late Dollie Cozad. Pauline graduated from Johnston High School. She...
27 First News
Virginia A. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. O’Hara, “VO” passed Saturday morning January 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born September 2, 1939, she was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, and the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Salata. Virginia graduated from East High...
27 First News
Edward J. Prusak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Prusak, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Skilled Nursing Home. He was born July 30, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John Prusak and the late Adeli (Steiniger) Prusak. Edward served his country...
27 First News
Stephen ‘Steve’ Ray Ferrebee, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen ‘Steve’ Ray Ferrebee, 67, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, peacefully at his home under the care of Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his family. Steve was born January 17, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, as the son of Edgar and Betty...
27 First News
Shirley F. Reese, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley F. Reese, 87 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, January 27 after a 7-week battle from post Covid complications. She was born December 15, 1935 in Wyatt, West Virginia., a daughter of the late William and Nadine (Ashcraft) Heldreth and...
27 First News
Jason Michael Seinkner, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Seinkner, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 9, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Seinkner and...
27 First News
Eric John Rendes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric John Rendes passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born September 22, 1965. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric John...
27 First News
Jerry Lee O’Bryant, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee O’Bryant, 68, passed peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 13, 1954, the son of the late Jessie and Frances (Clayborne) O’Bryant. He was a Certified Executive Chef for area restaurants and various...
27 First News
Laurel Lou Utsinger, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Laurel Lou Utsinger, passed away. She was 83. Born to Marianne and Myron Hudson Kays, Laurel was a loving mother and grandmother. She leaves behind four children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Laurel most loved her family, her pets, her...
27 First News
Pearl Kaufman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Kaufman passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pearl Kaufman, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
27 First News
Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82 of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27 at his home. Richard was born November 23, 1940 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970. He was...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Johnson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann “Barb” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice House. Barb was born March 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae (Moorhead) Johnson of Struthers. She was a 1964 graduate of...
27 First News
Harvey H. Mason, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey H. Mason, Sr., 90, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born to the late Harry Marshall Mason and Florence (Baughman) Mason on June 23, 1932, in Lisbon, Ohio. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Chris (Mary Ann)...
