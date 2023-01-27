Read full article on original website
Organic Advisory Council Nominations due February 19
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council (OAC) until February 19, 2023. Seats are available in each of the following categories: non-profit organization, organic business, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.
Wisconsin DNR Reports January Has Been Deadly For Snowmobilers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
Evers promises flat-tax veto
MADISON, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – Governor Tony Evers said this week he’ll veto the upcoming state budget of the Republican-controlled Legislature if it includes a flat tax. GOP lawmakers have said they want Wisconsin to transition to a 3.25 percent income tax for all income levels. The Democratic governor...
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
