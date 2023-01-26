Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penn
Men's Basketball: Crimson Hawks keep stacking road wins
The IUP men’s basketball team came up with two road PSAC victories over Edinboro and Slippery Rock to start the week and improved to 19-0 on the season. “We have a saying, ‘every road win is an upset,’” said IUP coach Joe Lombardi. “We’re just trying to keep a mentality that we need to go and get the win on the road. Whether our record is better than the other team or were having a better year than them, we still have to go and get the upset on their home court.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland athletes of the week: P-T’s Alyssa Balest, Hempfield’s Dominic Falcon
Claim to fame: Balest last weekend won the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship for the second year in a row, rolling a 676 series to top the field at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. A Mount St. Mary’s commit, she posted a 238 in her second game en route to a repeat. She leads the Warriors with a 204 average.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris, Evgeni Malkin host hockey game to support Ronald McDonald House Charities
Evgeni Malkin has taken part in thousands of faceoffs during his decorated career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Friday night, he stood at center ice with a different role in the faceoff circle. Malkin took part in the ceremonial puck drop as Robert Morris’ men’s club hockey team hosted Mercyhurst...
Penn
Crimson Hoax: 'Indiana Shore' series begins casting call at IUP
An exciting opportunity is coming to IUP, and it is open to any and all students of the university. The opportunity in question is a reality television show called “Indiana Shore.” Acting as a parody of the popular “Jersey Shore” series, the IUP variant will feature a select group of students living together in a designated off campus location and going about their lives.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back black bear livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
VIDEO: Polar bears enjoy snow day from winter storm
Snowflake the 27-year-old polar bear had quite the snow day at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
3 Pittsburgh chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh chefs are semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.Kate Lasky and Thomasz Skowronski are the chefs at Apteka. This is their second year as semifinalists.Nik Forsberg, At Fet Fisk, is a first-time semifinalist. His restaurant has been running pop-ups and doing take-out and just announced a new location in Bloomfield in the old Lombardozzi's space.The James Beard winners will be announced in June in Chicago.
bestattractions.org
Convenient Things to Do in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Penn Hills, PA. Penn Hills is a borough of Pittsburgh, and it has many exciting attractions and activities despite being only twelve minutes east of downtown. As a result, it’s a great place to stop if you’re passing through or going to a nearby event, like Carnegie Museums in Oakland.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Report: North Allegheny School District sees increase in students, families utilizing mental health services
More families are taking advantage of mental health services at North Allegheny, according to a report by the district’s student wellness and safety committee presented Jan. 18 to the school board. There has been a slight, but overall, increase in the number of students utilizing Glade Run Lutheran Services...
wtae.com
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man
PITTSBURGH — The search for a missing man out of McKeesport is over. The mother of Kenneth Lennex confirmed to Channel 11 News that his body was found this morning in Elliott. Pittsburgh Police said they found a man shot in the head in a wooded area around 9:30...
Police: Jeannette man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Homer City
A Jeannette man was killed late Thursday night when an Indiana, Pa. man is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 119 near Homer City and crashing into a car in which the victim was riding, state police from Indiana County said. The victim, Alex A. Booher, 30, was...
975thefanatic.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Abby Lee Miller auctioning off items from 'Dance Moms' studio
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — She starred for eight seasons in the hit Lifetime show "Dance Moms," bringing young dancers to fame and tears. But Abby Lee Miller says she wants to auction off everything inside her famed Penn Hills studio after recently selling the building."I think 'Dance Moms,' the intro of the show showing the sights of Pittsburgh week after week in all those different countries, definitely showed a nice, beautiful part of Pittsburgh to the world," said Miller.KDKA's Meghan Schiller took a tour of the studio and the memorabilia up for auction, including the bench gifted to Miller from...
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
wccsradio.com
TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
