The IUP men’s basketball team came up with two road PSAC victories over Edinboro and Slippery Rock to start the week and improved to 19-0 on the season. “We have a saying, ‘every road win is an upset,’” said IUP coach Joe Lombardi. “We’re just trying to keep a mentality that we need to go and get the win on the road. Whether our record is better than the other team or were having a better year than them, we still have to go and get the upset on their home court.”

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO