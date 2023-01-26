ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Penn

Men's Basketball: Crimson Hawks keep stacking road wins

The IUP men’s basketball team came up with two road PSAC victories over Edinboro and Slippery Rock to start the week and improved to 19-0 on the season. “We have a saying, ‘every road win is an upset,’” said IUP coach Joe Lombardi. “We’re just trying to keep a mentality that we need to go and get the win on the road. Whether our record is better than the other team or were having a better year than them, we still have to go and get the upset on their home court.”
INDIANA, PA
Penn

Crimson Hoax: 'Indiana Shore' series begins casting call at IUP

An exciting opportunity is coming to IUP, and it is open to any and all students of the university. The opportunity in question is a reality television show called “Indiana Shore.” Acting as a parody of the popular “Jersey Shore” series, the IUP variant will feature a select group of students living together in a designated off campus location and going about their lives.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pittsburgh chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh chefs are semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.Kate Lasky and Thomasz Skowronski are the chefs at Apteka. This is their second year as semifinalists.Nik Forsberg, At Fet Fisk, is a first-time semifinalist. His restaurant has been running pop-ups and doing take-out and just announced a new location in Bloomfield in the old Lombardozzi's space.The James Beard winners will be announced in June in Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bestattractions.org

Convenient Things to Do in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Penn Hills, PA. Penn Hills is a borough of Pittsburgh, and it has many exciting attractions and activities despite being only twelve minutes east of downtown. As a result, it’s a great place to stop if you’re passing through or going to a nearby event, like Carnegie Museums in Oakland.
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Abby Lee Miller auctioning off items from 'Dance Moms' studio

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — She starred for eight seasons in the hit Lifetime show "Dance Moms," bringing young dancers to fame and tears. But Abby Lee Miller says she wants to auction off everything inside her famed Penn Hills studio after recently selling the building."I think 'Dance Moms,' the intro of the show showing the sights of Pittsburgh week after week in all those different countries, definitely showed a nice, beautiful part of Pittsburgh to the world," said Miller.KDKA's Meghan Schiller took a tour of the studio and the memorabilia up for auction, including the bench gifted to Miller from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

