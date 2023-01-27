ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPayc_0kSix7s000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to close southbound Interstate 135 so workers can demolish an adjacent bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKl1w_0kSix7s000
Southbound I-135 will be closed at the North Junction construction site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. (KSN Image)

KDOT will close southbound I-135 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the North Junction. The closure will be at westbound K-254 and southbound I-235.

During the closure, southbound drivers on I-135 will be detoured onto southbound Interstate 235, then to Broadway Avenue.

Drivers call for intersection safety changes; Sedgwick County responds

At the end of the exit ramp to Broadway, drivers will have to take a right turn and then another right turn to get onto the entrance ramp to northbound I-235. As soon as drivers are on I-235, they will need to take the southbound I-135 exit to continue in the original direction.

The North Junction construction project is in what KDOT calls the Gold Project Phase 2A. The work began in April 2021. The three-year project will replace the I-135 ramps to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here . To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

