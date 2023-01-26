Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
nwestiowa.com
Archer couple arrested after altercation
ARCHER—Two rural Archer residents face charges following a domestic altercation about 7:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The arrest of 37-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ruther and 34-year-old Brittney Jean Wagenaar stemmed from an incident at their residence at 3451 Oriole Ave. about two miles north of Archer, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
nwestiowa.com
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
