Rutland, VT

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Vermonters pray, rally for life in Montpelier

For more than 30 years, Father Patrick Forman has been present for the January pro-life activities in Montpelier, and this year was no different: He was one of the concelebrants at the Mass for Life at St. Augustine Church and one of the participants in the Rally for Life at the Statehouse Jan. 28.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far

This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead - clipped version

A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Let's take a look at...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Debating ranked-choice voting in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over ranked-choice voting is back under the golden dome in Montpelier. This past week, senate lawmakers began exploring setting up that voting system for the 2024 Presidental Primary. Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot, and then the bottom candidates...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Expanding access to safe storage sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a renewed emphasis on a firearms storage program in Vermont. “This is a program that keeps people safe, and makes sure that guns are stored safely,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark,. The Firearms Storage Program is used when an individual is ordered...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont woman found dead in her driveway

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
DORSET, VT
NECN

Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont

A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department. The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.
RUTLAND, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Facing a mental health crisis head on

Advocates create new programs, services to address gaps for those in need. Earlier this year, the Mental Health Association in Essex County ramped up its “sunshine call” program. These calls, made by trained staff, go out to people struggling with depression and anxiety. Some might receive a call...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Student removed from Lebanon Middle School after threat

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - School Officials are investigating a school threat made by a middle school student at Lebanon Middle School, Monday. Lebanon Police Department says, a threatening list, written by the student, was found and the School Resource Officer was notified. They say the student was removed from campus...
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with murder in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man was killed during a stabbing incident in Rutland on Sunday. The incident took place in the area of Water Street and State Street at around 7:45 p.m. Police identified the victim as Trevor Vandenburgh, of Rutland. Vandenburgh was transported by ambulance to Rutland Regional...
RUTLAND, VT

