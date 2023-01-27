Read full article on original website
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Bears ready for spring slate
With the month of February now upon us, Selma High School has released its spring schedules with games beginning next week. The Selma High Bears softball team will begin heir quest for a Central Section title on Tuesday, Feb. 7 when they travel to face the Washington Union Panthers in Easton. The Bears will play all the month of February and most of the month of March on the road. Their stadium is having improvements done.
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg releases spring schedules
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team will open their 2023 season on Tuesday, February 21 against Orange Cove High School in Orange Cove. The Vikings will have their home opener on Feb. 24 against Edison High School. They then will compete in the Buchanan Pre-Season tournament Feb. 27 to March 4 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Hanford Sentinel
Tigers in sole possession of fist place | Roundup
The Lemoore Tigers stand atop the West Yosemite League standings following a hard-fought 51-45 win over the Hanford High Bullpups on Jan. 24 in Hanford. They then defeated Tulare Union 69-42 on Jan. 26 in Tulare. Both teams entered the game 4-0 in the WYL. Lemoore is now 17-6 overall...
Hanford Sentinel
Bears roll past Vikings
The Selma High Bears improved to 3-2 in Tri-County Conference play after a 79-57 win over the Kingsburg High Vikings on Jan. 25 in Kingsburg. They then beat Immanuel 94-88 on Jan. 27 in Reedley. They are now 18-5 overall. In the win over Kingsburg, Javon Hicks led the way...
247Sports
Cal RB transfer Damien Moore commits to Fresno State
As Fresno State ends a six-year run with at least one of Jordan Mims and Ronnie Rivers in the backfield, the Bulldogs will welcome a new running back from the Pac-12 to aid in the transition. Former Cal RB Damien Moore announced his commitment as a transfer to the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Fresno man dives into the 'Shark Tank'
The CEO of "CopyKeyboard," who is a Fresno resident, did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford parks department looks for continued improvement, efficiency
To keep the work of Hanford's Parks and Recreation Department moving forward smoothly, Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said Monday the department has added more efficient routes, is using a rolling project list and putting definitive metrics on tasks that are continually adjusted. “We can always do something different, find a...
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Carnegie Museum opens exhibits about Kings County's Portuguese history
A new display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford is open to the public. “What we have on display are various heirlooms and artifacts from various families, who have lent us their artifacts to display,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president. “It’s fascinating to hear their stories, and one of the things that I hope to happen during the exhibition is for families to come in. Some of the newer generations might not know the history, and these displays provide a great opportunity for intergenerational discussions about family history.”
Hanford Sentinel
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the City of Hanford
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Hanford which goes into effect Monday night and will be in place until Wednesday morning. The warning covers areas throughout the San Joaquin Valley including Lemoore, Shafter, Kingsburg, Corcoran, Lost Hills, Visalia, Tulare, Porterville and Bakersfield. The San Joaquin Valley...
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
GV Wire
Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs
In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County receives $2.7M grant to strengthen foster youth advocacy
Kings County has received a $284,721 grant from the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association which aims to strengthen foster youth advocacy programs. California CASA is a private nonprofit organization, and the statewide association serves and supports a network of 44 local CASA programs providing training, raising awareness for the need for CASA volunteers, and promoting legislation that benefits children in foster care.
Tulare County sheriff calls for death penalty in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty for those responsible for the murders of six people in Goshen.
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision
On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
thesungazette.com
One dead after two car collision in Visalia
On Jan. 27 at 2:31 p.m. Visalia Police Department patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding a traffic collision. It was determined that two vehicles were involved. Three occupants were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, one of the occupants was pronounced deceased. The other two are being treated for their injuries.
clovisroundup.com
Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM
January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
