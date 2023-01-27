A new display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford is open to the public. “What we have on display are various heirlooms and artifacts from various families, who have lent us their artifacts to display,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president. “It’s fascinating to hear their stories, and one of the things that I hope to happen during the exhibition is for families to come in. Some of the newer generations might not know the history, and these displays provide a great opportunity for intergenerational discussions about family history.”

HANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO