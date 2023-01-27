ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Bears ready for spring slate

With the month of February now upon us, Selma High School has released its spring schedules with games beginning next week. The Selma High Bears softball team will begin heir quest for a Central Section title on Tuesday, Feb. 7 when they travel to face the Washington Union Panthers in Easton. The Bears will play all the month of February and most of the month of March on the road. Their stadium is having improvements done.
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg releases spring schedules

The Kingsburg Vikings softball team will open their 2023 season on Tuesday, February 21 against Orange Cove High School in Orange Cove. The Vikings will have their home opener on Feb. 24 against Edison High School. They then will compete in the Buchanan Pre-Season tournament Feb. 27 to March 4 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers in sole possession of fist place | Roundup

The Lemoore Tigers stand atop the West Yosemite League standings following a hard-fought 51-45 win over the Hanford High Bullpups on Jan. 24 in Hanford. They then defeated Tulare Union 69-42 on Jan. 26 in Tulare. Both teams entered the game 4-0 in the WYL. Lemoore is now 17-6 overall...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bears roll past Vikings

The Selma High Bears improved to 3-2 in Tri-County Conference play after a 79-57 win over the Kingsburg High Vikings on Jan. 25 in Kingsburg. They then beat Immanuel 94-88 on Jan. 27 in Reedley. They are now 18-5 overall. In the win over Kingsburg, Javon Hicks led the way...
SELMA, CA
247Sports

Cal RB transfer Damien Moore commits to Fresno State

As Fresno State ends a six-year run with at least one of Jordan Mims and Ronnie Rivers in the backfield, the Bulldogs will welcome a new running back from the Pac-12 to aid in the transition. Former Cal RB Damien Moore announced his commitment as a transfer to the Bulldogs on Saturday.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford parks department looks for continued improvement, efficiency

To keep the work of Hanford's Parks and Recreation Department moving forward smoothly, Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said Monday the department has added more efficient routes, is using a rolling project list and putting definitive metrics on tasks that are continually adjusted. “We can always do something different, find a...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Carnegie Museum opens exhibits about Kings County's Portuguese history

A new display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford is open to the public. “What we have on display are various heirlooms and artifacts from various families, who have lent us their artifacts to display,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president. “It’s fascinating to hear their stories, and one of the things that I hope to happen during the exhibition is for families to come in. Some of the newer generations might not know the history, and these displays provide a great opportunity for intergenerational discussions about family history.”
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the City of Hanford

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Hanford which goes into effect Monday night and will be in place until Wednesday morning. The warning covers areas throughout the San Joaquin Valley including Lemoore, Shafter, Kingsburg, Corcoran, Lost Hills, Visalia, Tulare, Porterville and Bakersfield. The San Joaquin Valley...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs

In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County receives $2.7M grant to strengthen foster youth advocacy

Kings County has received a $284,721 grant from the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association which aims to strengthen foster youth advocacy programs. California CASA is a private nonprofit organization, and the statewide association serves and supports a network of 44 local CASA programs providing training, raising awareness for the need for CASA volunteers, and promoting legislation that benefits children in foster care.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision

On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

One dead after two car collision in Visalia

On Jan. 27 at 2:31 p.m. Visalia Police Department patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding a traffic collision. It was determined that two vehicles were involved. Three occupants were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, one of the occupants was pronounced deceased. The other two are being treated for their injuries.
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM

January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
CLOVIS, CA

