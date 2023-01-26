Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer
POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall.
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly involved in chase and officer-involved shooting appears in court
ABERDEEN — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that resulted in gunshots being fired by law enforcement in Bingham County. Wisho Moss made an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court in front of Judge Scott Hansen. Moss appeared over video via zoom from the Bingham County Jail. When he came on camera to face the judge, he used a walker to take a seat.
Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery
POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
eastidahonews.com
Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation
AMERICAN FALLS — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation. Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello. ...
Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin
POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of...
Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape
An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
Southern Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Heroin
IDAHO - A 46-year-old Blackfoot, ID man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Adam Lee Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. During...
Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
Local man facing felony charge for allegedly spitting on jail deputy
POCATELLO — A 44-year-old local man was charged with a felony Sunday after police say he spit on a detention deputy at the Bannock County Jail. Levi Miles Thomas, of Pocatello, faces one count of propelling bodily fluid at certain personnel following the incident. Pocatello police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Center Street for the report of a disturbance around 1:25 p.m. Sunday where they located Thomas...
Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
eastidahonews.com
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
Coroner identifies deceased in semi and pickup truck collision
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision between a semi and pickup truck northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County on Tuesday.
