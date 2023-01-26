ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Related
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer

POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man allegedly involved in chase and officer-involved shooting appears in court

ABERDEEN — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that resulted in gunshots being fired by law enforcement in Bingham County. Wisho Moss made an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court in front of Judge Scott Hansen. Moss appeared over video via zoom from the Bingham County Jail. When he came on camera to face the judge, he used a walker to take a seat.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance

POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello. ...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin

POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape

An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man facing felony charge for allegedly spitting on jail deputy

POCATELLO — A 44-year-old local man was charged with a felony Sunday after police say he spit on a detention deputy at the Bannock County Jail. Levi Miles Thomas, of Pocatello, faces one count of propelling bodily fluid at certain personnel following the incident. Pocatello police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Center Street for the report of a disturbance around 1:25 p.m. Sunday where they located Thomas...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID

