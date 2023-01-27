Video: Demolition of the former R.J.’s Ritz Terrace Thursday in Schenectady

PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook

SCHENECTADY – Crews began demolishing the former R.J.’s Ritz Terrace Thursday on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady.

The former restaurant was being demolished along with Gloria’s Sports Bar & Grill with the help of $200,000 from the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority.

