‘Just be kind’: Husband speaks out after wife, mother of 5, dies by suicide

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa father is speaking out after the loss of his wife, Laneta Brown. Brown, a mother of five, took her own life after her husband said she was bullied online.

“She started a YouTube channel and posted some videos and people started making fun of her and even started making their own videos to make fun of her. She obsessed over that,” said husband William Brown, Sr.

It wasn’t the first time the family has dealt with bullying. Last year, the couple’s son, a student at an Odessa middle school, was attacked in what school leaders called a “staged fight”. William said his son suffered a broken nose and had a seizure following the assault.

“It’s just hard,” William said.

And he has some advice for children and adults alike.

“Just be kind. Be kind to each other and it will be a much better world,” he said.

It seems the online bullying hit Laneta particularly hard because the new mother was battling Post-Partum Depression. William said she also suffered from PTSD after the loss of her own mother, who also died by suicide.

“She was a beautiful person. She always wanted positivity but her mental illness held her back a lot. She finally lost her battle…a split-second decision changed mine and my five kids lives forever,” William said.

Now the father, who has donated countless hours of his own time to local organizations like the Salvation Army and DGK Kids, is asking for a little help in return. The small business owner is hoping Gofundme donations will help pay for the cost of cremation as well as help with the cost of childcare for his children. If you would like to donate, you’ll find that fundraiser here .

More than donations and support from the community, William said he wants to raise awareness and stand in support of those battling mental illness who might be considering self-harm.

“Don’t give up. Don’t hurt yourself. It will hurt your family way too bad.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call 988 for help .

