CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night. Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death. A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related. Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 and SR-13 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-80 in Oakland on the morning of Friday, January 27, 2023. The traffic collision was said to have occurred shortly after 9:50 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the southbound State Route 13 connector. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash...
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
oaklandside.org
Listen: An Oakland pastor and a funeral assistant reflect on a difficult year
Death is a spontaneous occurrence, and that means the work of helping people cope in the aftermath of losing a loved one is, too. Sylvester Rutledge, the head pastor at North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on 32nd Street, is used to working long, odd hours throughout the week. So is his friend, Todd Walker, a funeral assistant. The two met years ago while Walker oversaw a viewing ceremony at Rutledge’s church, and have continued to work together since.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Car crashes into swimming pool; school violence rumor in Novato
Fatality: On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at approximately 7:26 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Marin Area officers received a call of a traffic collision at 44 Bonnie Banks way at Point San Pedro Road, involving a solo vehicle into a residential swimming pool. The preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Tesla was traveling westbound on Point San Pedro Road, east of Bayview Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the female driver – identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael – allowed the Tesla to veer towards the right. The Tesla crossed Bayview Drive and the front of the vehicle collided with a fence belonging to the residence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way. The Tesla continued into the backyard and went into an in ground swimming pool. The front of the Tesla collided with the swimming pool wall and came to a rest. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation of this collision is ongoing.
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Rohnert Park fire displaces nine people, causes $500K in damages
Nine people were displaced from their home after a fire caused $500,000 in damages on Saturday, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS).
ksro.com
Lamborghini Crashes Into Three Parked Vehicles in Petaluma
A Lamborghini driver has been arrested for DUI after crashing into several vehicles in east Petaluma. Early Friday morning, the luxury sportscar was speeding in the area of Casa Grande Road at Ely Boulevard South when it lost control at the roundabout, and crashed into three parked vehicles. Major damage was done to the parked vehicles and the Lamborghini overturned and burst into flames. The driver, Michael Ladeck, suffered minor injuries. He showed signs of alcohol impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI.
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
