ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?

CHICAGO - The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Oak Park firefighters rescue dog stuck in wall

OAK PARK, Ill. - Firefighters rescued a dog stuck in a bathroom wall of an Oak Park home on Wednesday. The Local 95 crew in suburban Chicago says the little guy is doing well and will most likely just need a bath. Responding firefighters had to break pieces of tile...
OAK PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's winter is playing catch up with cold and snow

Chicago - We nearly tripled January's snowfall in one day. January had seen just 1.9 inches of snow before Wednesday. O'Hare ended up seeing the biggest snowfall of the season yesterday with 3.6 inches of accumulation. That was the biggest one-day snowfall since Feb. 2, 2022. Groundhog day last year was the last time we had more than 5 inches of snow in a single day.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy