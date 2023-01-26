Read full article on original website
Cider Summit returns to Chicago this weekend
Alan Shapiro, founder of Cider Summit, previews this weekend's festival held in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
Tickets for Seal's Chicago performance go on sale
Tickets for global icon Seal's 30th anniversary North American tour went on sale on Friday, and he's making a stop in Chicago.
Carvana glass tower in Skokie hits another roadblock
As of last week, the used car retailer Carvana can once again do business in Illinois, but the village of Skokie is saying not so fast on building a new tower.
Utility shutoffs soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Chicago and ComEd reach tentative deal on city electric service, council members say
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has reached a tentative 15-year deal with Commonwealth Edison that provides significant benefits for consumers and "preserves the city’s ability to municipalize after the first five years," Chicago City Council members were told Monday. During a series of virtual briefings Monday, Council...
Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?
CHICAGO - The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
Chicago gets off to a chilly start this week with temps in the teens
CHICAGO - We open with some light snow, enough to cause some slippery conditions mainly south portions of our viewing area. A winter weather advisory is in effect for roughly the I-80 corridor and points south until 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be very cold with sunshine breaking through. Our high was 18 degrees at midnight.
Chicago Tool Library opening in new location
If you're in need of a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine - listen up. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen in their new space this Saturday, once again lending out their items.
3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023. Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit. The report was compiled by the lawn care...
Body of elderly woman found in freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on Monday at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The woman was discovered unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. The woman's body was...
Chicago to conduct annual citywide homeless count
The city of Chicago is preparing for its annual citywide homeless count. Nate Rodgers takes a look at how the census aims to improve services.
Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals for the elderly, also served Bulls and Blackhawks
Georgis Catering has been around for nearly 80 years, its business ranging from providing meals to the elderly to serving Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks on their private planes. On Thursday night, a fire destroyed the company’s building at 6339 S. Central Ave., just blocks from Midway Airport.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
Oak Park firefighters rescue dog stuck in wall
OAK PARK, Ill. - Firefighters rescued a dog stuck in a bathroom wall of an Oak Park home on Wednesday. The Local 95 crew in suburban Chicago says the little guy is doing well and will most likely just need a bath. Responding firefighters had to break pieces of tile...
Chicago alderman calls for zero tolerance policy for hate groups in CPD
CHICAGO - The murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is adding fuel to calls for a zero-tolerance policy for hate groups in the Chicago Police Department. Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez has been pushing for the City Council Safety Committee to set a subject hearing for months. His calls began last...
Toddler wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.
Lightfoot criticized as striking franchise deal with ComEd
Just 29 days before an election that could make her a lame duck, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday asked Chicago City Council members to quickly approve a new, 15-year franchise agreement with ComEd.
Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard talk new horror film 'Infinity Pool'
CHICAGO - The new movie "Infinity Pool," now playing in theaters, has already been called "one of the most shocking horror films of all time" – so naturally, we sent FOX 32's Jake Hamilton (and lover of all things horror) to check it out. The film features an American...
Chicago's winter is playing catch up with cold and snow
Chicago - We nearly tripled January's snowfall in one day. January had seen just 1.9 inches of snow before Wednesday. O'Hare ended up seeing the biggest snowfall of the season yesterday with 3.6 inches of accumulation. That was the biggest one-day snowfall since Feb. 2, 2022. Groundhog day last year was the last time we had more than 5 inches of snow in a single day.
