that 114 is illegal and can not be inforced it is against the laws of the highest level of the law of the constitution and is illegal and any law enforcement inforcing that laws is breaking law to inforce an un constitutional laws read paragraph 2 of article 6 that says no government nor state nor courts are not allowed to make or inforce unconditional laws . to do so is considered treason under article 18 of the constitution.
it's unconstitutional.....period. this should have never made it to any ballots of any kinda!! going against our constitution is illegal and is punishable by death !! voting for a policy that directly goes against the constitution sounds like just that!! Hmmm
Measure 114 Needs to be repealed it is Un-Constitutional and Un-American therefore Null and Void I Support all Our Law-Enforcement that Stand against this Act of Treason
Comments / 60