Oklahoma City, OK

Luther family narrowly escapes burning home

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 4 days ago

LUTHER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Fire officials say a space heater is the cause of a Luther family losing their home to a fire.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the blaze near NE 150th & Harrah Road this morning with the devastating images of what the fire officials say the fire started in a bedroom where a space heater was located.

Space heater named cause of overnight house fire in SW Oklahoma City

No injuries have been reported and the family made it out safe, the home however is heavily damaged.

Here are a few fire safety tips from the Oklahoma City Fire Department:

  • The rule for space heaters is, “Space heaters need space.” In other words, keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.
  • Choose a heater with automatic shut off features for overheating and tipping.
  • Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
  • Keep the heater away from areas of foot traffic, and do not block exits with them.
  • Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
  • Plug the space heater directly into a wall outlet, never use extension cords.
  • Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
