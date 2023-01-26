ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

26 Delaware nurses have licenses annulled amid nursing diploma investigation

By John Paul
 4 days ago

Twenty-six nurses were informed that their nursing license was annulled as part of a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme uncovered by the Department of Justice.

"All of us feel this is egregious," said Dr. Pamela Zickafoose, the Executive Director of Delaware's Board of Nursing.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department released details of what's been dubbed Operation Nightingale, in honor of Florence Nightingale.

It uncovered a massive, coordinated effort to sell more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas and certificates for more than $100 million.

"When we talk about a nurse's education, and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use," said Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Several states were involved in the crackdown including Delaware and New Jersey.

RELATED: Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme; 2 from South Jersey charged

Twenty-five people are accused of operating a multi-million-dollar nursing school scheme, including two Burlington County, New Jersey residents.

Twenty-five people face charges, including Stanton Witherspoon and Alfred Sellu of Burlington County, New Jersey.

On Thursday, 6abc went to Witherspoon's home, but he wasn't available to talk. When reached by phone he said he had to talk to his lawyer.

News of the scheme shocked leaders of accredited schools like La Salle University.

"So immediately you think, 'wow, will the public trust us when you hear stories like that?'" said Kathleen Czekanski, the dean of the school of nursing.

She is concerned that unqualified nurses could get jobs without going through the proper training, which could have serious consequences.

"There's a lot you need to know," she said. "Safe care is really in jeopardy when you're not prepared."

The nurses who had their licenses annulled in Delaware can appeal the decision. Details on that will come out in February, but officials believe the nurses knew what they were doing was fraudulent.

"These people who went to these Florida schools did not complete the curriculum, the clinical training that is required of all nurses to be eligible to be licensed as a nurse," said Dr. Zickafoose.

The FBI is working with state nursing boards across the country to identify unqualified nurses. 6abc reached out to the boards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but did not get a response.

Comments / 43

Nakia B
3d ago

If they knew they were getting fake diplomas...why on earth would you even want to put yourself in that position - Too much to be accountable for with nursing alone !! Stupid!!!! Did they really think they could continue to get away with it...you have to renew your license with the state like wow.....guess No ones really checking up On credentials like they use to. This world we live in.

Reply(1)
9
Be Kind
3d ago

Well this is terrifying. Thank goodness they caught them, but you know it is probably more wide spread.

Reply
14
jackie moyer
3d ago

That's not surprising, explains the care given by the hospitals and clinics around here and definitely jersey!

Reply(2)
12
