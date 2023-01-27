ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years

Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities. Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up

Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site. There will be a price increase for admission to the pier starting March 1. The daily spectator fee will increase from $1 to $2. The fishing fee at the pier...
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Live: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach. Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year. The company announced it will begin testing trains at 110 mph in northern and central Palm Beach County as soon as Feb. 11 and continue through March.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017

Two Royal Palm Beach men are free after being charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later. On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury acquitted Lawrence Padgett, 31, in the homicide of Jevaughn Suckoo,...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach bridge dies in crash

A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said. At 12:08 a.m., the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, was...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Owls crack top 20 after 20 straight wins

Florida Atlantic is moving on up the rankings. The Owls are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. FAU is now the highest-ranked Florida team. The Owls (21-1, 11-0 Conference USA) extended their winning streak to a school-record 20 games Saturday after defeating Western...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic

After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange opened Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain until just after 3 p.m. A...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Can meal prep help you get back on track with your new year resolutions?

A 2021 study finds that two-thirds of people break their new year’s resolutions within a month. That includes resolutions to eat better. Chef Christina Dixon-Wells, proprietor of Mini Meals on Wheelz Catering LLC in West Palm Beach, suggests meal prepping food as a way to restart your dieting endeavors.
wflx.com

911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound

West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said police received a 911 call from a "hysterical person" at 5:43 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a person possibly dead in a unit at the Royal St. George at the Villages Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of Brandywine Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach

Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway. The incident occurred near the intersections of Avenue M and West 32nd Street outside of a convenience store. The victim, whose name...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

