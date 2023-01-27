Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years
Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities. Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm...
Mark Wahlberg Foundation donates shoes to Palm Beach County children
There's nothing like a new pair of kicks, and dozens of kids in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County got to experience that on Friday. A big donation poured into the club in Riviera Beach from the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. Brother Jim Wahlberg was on hand...
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Inside the Palm Beach Synagogue, prayers were heard loud and clear. “The congregation – men, women and children – came together for prayer, for Torah study, for celebration of the Sabbath, which is a day of gratitude and community and family,” Rabbi Moshe Scheiner told WFLX Saturday evening.
Historic Northwood Hills tour gives visitors peek of neighborhood's rich history
An historic neighborhood in West Palm Beach is bringing back a decades old event. For the first time in 14 years the Northwood Hills Home Tour is returning on Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Northwood Hills has rich history dating back to 1884. It was home to...
Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up
Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site. There will be a price increase for admission to the pier starting March 1. The daily spectator fee will increase from $1 to $2. The fishing fee at the pier...
Live: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk
The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach. Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk...
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year. The company announced it will begin testing trains at 110 mph in northern and central Palm Beach County as soon as Feb. 11 and continue through March.
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Two Royal Palm Beach men are free after being charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later. On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury acquitted Lawrence Padgett, 31, in the homicide of Jevaughn Suckoo,...
Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach bridge dies in crash
A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said. At 12:08 a.m., the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, was...
Owls crack top 20 after 20 straight wins
Florida Atlantic is moving on up the rankings. The Owls are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. FAU is now the highest-ranked Florida team. The Owls (21-1, 11-0 Conference USA) extended their winning streak to a school-record 20 games Saturday after defeating Western...
New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange opened Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain until just after 3 p.m. A...
Can meal prep help you get back on track with your new year resolutions?
A 2021 study finds that two-thirds of people break their new year’s resolutions within a month. That includes resolutions to eat better. Chef Christina Dixon-Wells, proprietor of Mini Meals on Wheelz Catering LLC in West Palm Beach, suggests meal prepping food as a way to restart your dieting endeavors.
911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said police received a 911 call from a "hysterical person" at 5:43 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a person possibly dead in a unit at the Royal St. George at the Villages Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of Brandywine Road.
Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway. The incident occurred near the intersections of Avenue M and West 32nd Street outside of a convenience store. The victim, whose name...
