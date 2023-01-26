Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Jasper County to assist Georgians with applying for a disaster loan
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a Business Recovery Center in Jasper County at noon Monday, Jan. 30, at the New Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ga., to assist Georgians with applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12.
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of one of the several tornadoes that ripped through the area earlier this month. The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
wuga.org
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia to send back $10M of unused COVID-relief housing funds
Atlanta city officials say they were unable to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-relief funds to citizens in the time allotted. They say they now have to send the rest back to Washington, D.C.
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
National nonprofit brings therapy dogs to Spalding County schools after tornado devastated area
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Two weeks after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, a national nonprofit brought some tail-wagging friends to Griffin-Spalding County Schools to help brighten students' day Thursday. HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response brought three specially-trained dogs to three schools to help lift the spirits of children who are living in...
saportareport.com
Governor Brian Kemp’s Workforce Housing Initiative
Given the sound economic conditions of the state economy in FY 2022, fiscal revenue surpluses exceed expectations and foreseeable economic development. During the 2023 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended reallocating $35.7 million to OneGeorgia to establish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. This fund will allow local development and housing authorities to prepare land for housing developments to support upcoming economic development projects and ensure the state has access to quality workforce housing.
GDOT lowers speed limit on GA 400
ATLANTA — Drivers will have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced they have lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta. It won't matter if drivers are heading northbound or southbound -- the speed limit is now 55 mph. Previously it was 65 mph. The...
WSB Radio
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — WSB consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
WALB 10
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
Crash, debris block multiple lanes on I-675 SB in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of I-675 southbound were shut down Monday morning past Forest Parkway due to a wreck and debris in the road. The wreck was first spotted around 4:30 a.m. and has since been cleared. So far, there is no word on any injuries. Download...
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Newnan Times-Herald
Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster
Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Magnitude 2.2 earthquake in Putnam County shakes Lake Country Friday morning
EATONTON, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 2.2 earthquake rocked Georgia's Lake Country early Friday. The quake struck at 7:13 a.m. about 9 miles south of Eatonton at a depth of about 3.6 km. It was centered just to the northwest of the US-441 bridge over Lake Sinclair.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lilith likes to talk, loves attention, and fears nothing. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you'd like to learn more about adopting Lilith.
11Alive
