Spalding County, GA

Comments / 1

Monroe Local News

SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Jasper County to assist Georgians with applying for a disaster loan

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a Business Recovery Center in Jasper County at noon Monday, Jan. 30, at the New Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ga., to assist Georgians with applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Governor Brian Kemp’s Workforce Housing Initiative

Given the sound economic conditions of the state economy in FY 2022, fiscal revenue surpluses exceed expectations and foreseeable economic development. During the 2023 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended reallocating $35.7 million to OneGeorgia to establish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. This fund will allow local development and housing authorities to prepare land for housing developments to support upcoming economic development projects and ensure the state has access to quality workforce housing.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

GDOT lowers speed limit on GA 400

ATLANTA — Drivers will have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced they have lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta. It won't matter if drivers are heading northbound or southbound -- the speed limit is now 55 mph. Previously it was 65 mph. The...
ALPHARETTA, GA
WSB Radio

Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — WSB consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
ALBANY, GA
11Alive

Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
DECATUR, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster

Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire

DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
DECATUR, GA
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
