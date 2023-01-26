I-70 eastbound was closed this morning due to a crash near Eagle, Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet. CDOT tweeted just before 8 a.m. that I-70 eastbound was closed at mile post 147 near Eagle due to a jackknifed semi at mile post 155. CDOT said they expect this to be an extended closure due to a hazmat spill. State Trooper Gary Cutler said just after 11 a.m. that they expect the road to be open within the hour as they contain a "small diesel leak." The westbound lane was closed for vehicle recovery only, according to the tweet. Traffic is being detoured onto US-6. The crash did not result in any injuries and only involved the semi, Cutler said.

EAGLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO