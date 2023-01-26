Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
jackcentral.org
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
EB I-70 in Vail reopens but area sees more closures Saturday morning
Eastbound Interstate 70 at Vail reopened late Friday night after an hours-long closure due to multiple spun-out and stuck vehicles.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
jackcentral.org
NAU Flagstaff Abortion Alliance holds first semester meeting
The NAU Flagstaff Abortion Alliance held its first town hall meeting Jan. 27 in the Office of Inclusion. A new branch of the city-wide alliance of the same name, this student-led organization advocates for reproductive justice on campus and across the state. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade...
jackcentral.org
NAU sports in 2023, a brief glance to the future
2023 is going to be a big year for NAU sports, as well as those who have the opportunity to cover them. Some teams will look drastically different as players graduate and look to turn in the pros, while others will continue their dominance of the sport they are a part of.
I-70 eastbound closed for jackknifed semi, officials expect it to open within the hour
I-70 eastbound was closed this morning due to a crash near Eagle, Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet. CDOT tweeted just before 8 a.m. that I-70 eastbound was closed at mile post 147 near Eagle due to a jackknifed semi at mile post 155. CDOT said they expect this to be an extended closure due to a hazmat spill. State Trooper Gary Cutler said just after 11 a.m. that they expect the road to be open within the hour as they contain a "small diesel leak." The westbound lane was closed for vehicle recovery only, according to the tweet. Traffic is being detoured onto US-6. The crash did not result in any injuries and only involved the semi, Cutler said.
jackcentral.org
NAU overcomes poor early three point shooting to beat Northern Colorado, 62-59 in overtime
NAU overcomes poor early three point shooting to beat Northern Colorado, 62-59 in overtime. .@NAU_WBB storms past @UNC_BearsWBB in overtime after struggling from beyond the three-point arc. Montana Oltrogge (@montanaoltrogge) posts a 15-point 10-rebound double-double. via: @braydenhoffman.
jackcentral.org
TASH BASH: Welcoming Disability Awareness at NAU
NAU’s TASH program hosted a welcome back bash on the second floor of the College of Education building, Jan. 25. Club officers began planning for the bash over winter break. TASH stands for The Association for Persons with Severe Handicaps. Founded in 1975, TASH is an international organization with a mission to advocate for human rights and inclusion for people with disabilities.
journalaz.com
County Shows Solidarity With Downwinders
Friday, Jan. 27, is designated as a national day of remembrance for those who worked or lived downwind of nuclear testing sites during the Cold War and were later affected by radiation exposure. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to approve a resolution acknowledging the...
jackcentral.org
Office of Inclusion hosts Q-Unity Welcome event
NAU’s Office of Inclusion (IMQ) welcomed students into the spring semester with food, games, karaoke and performances Jan. 25 at the IMQ Lounge. The event hosted by IMQ also served as a resource fair where NAU community members were welcomed to attend and become familiar with organizations and clubs on campus.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
