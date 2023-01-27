ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
investing.com

Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week

Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com

Tokyo CPI inflation rises more than expected in January

Investing.com -- Inflation in Japan’s capital grew more than expected in January, data showed on Friday, heralding a similar rise in nationwide inflation and a higher chance of monetary tightening measures by the central bank. The Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index rose at an annualized 4.3% in January from...
kalkinemedia.com

Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Post Register

Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 3.8%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
Cheddar News

Stocks Sink as Markets Brace for Big Week With Fed, Earnings

"By Stan ChoeStocks sank Monday as Wall Street prepped for a week full of potentially market-moving events, from decisions on interest rates around the world to earnings reports from the biggest U.S. companies.The S&P 500 dropped 1.3%, giving back some of the gains that had carried it last week to its highest level since early December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2%.Markets have been veering recently on worries that the economy and corporate profits may be set for a steep drop-off, along with competing hopes that cooling inflation will get...
NASDAQ

China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
kalkinemedia.com

South Korean shares fall from five-month highs on institutional selling

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday as institutional investors locked in their gains ahead of the events- and data-heavy week. ** The Korean won strengthened to its highest level since mid-April 2022, while the benchmark...

Comments / 0

Community Policy