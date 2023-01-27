Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher After Muted Inflation Data: Intel Slumps On Chip Sector Outlook
Intel's grim December quarter, and weak near-term outlook, is holding down tech stocks Friday as traders look to build gains from last night's rally.
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com
Tokyo CPI inflation rises more than expected in January
Investing.com -- Inflation in Japan’s capital grew more than expected in January, data showed on Friday, heralding a similar rise in nationwide inflation and a higher chance of monetary tightening measures by the central bank. The Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index rose at an annualized 4.3% in January from...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
Prices rose at a slower pace last month, the Fed's favored inflation gauge shows
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices.
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
US stocks trade mixed as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows further cooling
US stocks opened mixed on Friday, as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed more cooling. The personal consumption expenditures index was up 5% year over year in December. The core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 4.4%, down from November's annual pace of 4.7% and in line with forecasts.
CNBC
A self-made millionaire shares 8 money secrets rich people know that 'most of us don't'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
Post Register
Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 3.8%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
Europe stocks slip as hot Spanish inflation data fans rate hike concerns
Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday as hotter-than-expected inflation data from Spain added to market jitters as investors brace for a slew of interest rate hikes from prominent central banks later in the week.
Stocks Sink as Markets Brace for Big Week With Fed, Earnings
"By Stan ChoeStocks sank Monday as Wall Street prepped for a week full of potentially market-moving events, from decisions on interest rates around the world to earnings reports from the biggest U.S. companies.The S&P 500 dropped 1.3%, giving back some of the gains that had carried it last week to its highest level since early December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2%.Markets have been veering recently on worries that the economy and corporate profits may be set for a steep drop-off, along with competing hopes that cooling inflation will get...
NASDAQ
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
kalkinemedia.com
South Korean shares fall from five-month highs on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday as institutional investors locked in their gains ahead of the events- and data-heavy week. ** The Korean won strengthened to its highest level since mid-April 2022, while the benchmark...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
Comments / 0