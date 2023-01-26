Read full article on original website
CNBC
If January is the barometer it historically has been, stocks could see a very strong year
January's stock market gains may be a good sign for the rest of the year, even though many strategists still expect continued turbulence and possibly a new low before the market recovers into the year-end. "Since World War II, if the market is up in January, it has continued to...
CNBC
Looking beyond FAANG: Here's how the Club portfolio lines up with the Dow's workhorse stocks
In Jim Cramer's latest Sunday column, he suggested the stock market's strong start in 2023 shows that investors are moving beyond a narrow focus on the mega-cap tech stocks — known colloquially as FAANG — that have determined the direction of equities markets for a decade. While he...
CNBC
Adani rides out storm as investors rally behind $2.5 billion share sale
Gautam Adani's $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday, with investors rallying around his flagship Adani Enterprises, despite criticism from a recent short-seller's report. The share sale is critical for Adani as a bellwether for investor confidence, as he battles business and reputational challenges. The book building process...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says his group of FANG tech companies have lost their magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. "FANG has become worthless...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
CNBC
Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after rout
Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is...
CNBC
McDonald's profit grows as inflation-weary customers flock to its restaurants
McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. Consumers have been trading down from full-service restaurants to Big Macs and McNuggets as they pull back on spending. The fast-food giant is expecting that short-term inflation will continue in 2023. It's the second consecutive quarter that the company noted increasing...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
CNBC
General Motors is set to report earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects
General Motors is set to report earnings around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. GM's earnings conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The Detroit automaker is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.69. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.69. Revenue: $40.65 billion. GM in November tightened its projected range for 2022...
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: Cramer says own these stocks if economy shows signs of slowing
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why this week will be crucial for the markets with a full slate of earnings reports and Wednesday's Federal Reserve's rate decision looming. Jim says there are signs inflation is coming down, but cautions there are several stocks you will want to own in case the economy falters.
CNBC
China’s January factory activity returns to growth as economists cheer its reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
CNBC
UniCredit CEO says the bank's transformation is not yet done
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel tells CNBC how the lender beat 2022 targets despite the unwinding of its Russia business and other macro headwinds. The Italian bank's fourth-quarter net profit came in at more than twice the average forecast.
CNBC
Ford and General Motors enter a new phase of uncertainty on prices and demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for the automakers. GM revealed the earliest signs...
CNBC
Gold edges higher, on track for third straight monthly gain
Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, en route to their third straight month of gains, as the dollar weakened, while market participants awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week amid hopes of a less-aggressive rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,925.39 per ounce as of 0257...
CNBC
Stock futures fall on Tuesday, but S&P 500 headed for best January since 2019
Stock futures declined Tuesday as traders wrap up what has been a strong month for equities. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 0.4%, or 119 points. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5%. Those moves build on Monday's declines. The...
CNBC
Oil steadies after falling on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with a...
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 is nearing a ‘decisive’ moment, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
CNBC
Treasury yields decline as investors await Fed meeting
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The Fed is widely expected to announce...
CNBC
Jim Chanos: Bear market is doing something unheard of in my career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. related investing...
