Adani rides out storm as investors rally behind $2.5 billion share sale

Gautam Adani's $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday, with investors rallying around his flagship Adani Enterprises, despite criticism from a recent short-seller's report. The share sale is critical for Adani as a bellwether for investor confidence, as he battles business and reputational challenges. The book building process...
Jim Cramer says his group of FANG tech companies have lost their magic

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. "FANG has become worthless...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after rout

Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is...
McDonald's profit grows as inflation-weary customers flock to its restaurants

McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. Consumers have been trading down from full-service restaurants to Big Macs and McNuggets as they pull back on spending. The fast-food giant is expecting that short-term inflation will continue in 2023. It's the second consecutive quarter that the company noted increasing...
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: Cramer says own these stocks if economy shows signs of slowing

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why this week will be crucial for the markets with a full slate of earnings reports and Wednesday's Federal Reserve's rate decision looming. Jim says there are signs inflation is coming down, but cautions there are several stocks you will want to own in case the economy falters.
China’s January factory activity returns to growth as economists cheer its reopening

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
UniCredit CEO says the bank's transformation is not yet done

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel tells CNBC how the lender beat 2022 targets despite the unwinding of its Russia business and other macro headwinds. The Italian bank's fourth-quarter net profit came in at more than twice the average forecast.
Ford and General Motors enter a new phase of uncertainty on prices and demand

DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for the automakers. GM revealed the earliest signs...
Gold edges higher, on track for third straight monthly gain

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, en route to their third straight month of gains, as the dollar weakened, while market participants awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week amid hopes of a less-aggressive rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,925.39 per ounce as of 0257...
Stock futures fall on Tuesday, but S&P 500 headed for best January since 2019

Stock futures declined Tuesday as traders wrap up what has been a strong month for equities. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 0.4%, or 119 points. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5%. Those moves build on Monday's declines. The...
Oil steadies after falling on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with a...
Treasury yields decline as investors await Fed meeting

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The Fed is widely expected to announce...
Jim Chanos: Bear market is doing something unheard of in my career

Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. related investing...

