A Plea for 'Peace and Love' at Oakland Chinatown Vigil Honoring Victims of California's Recent Mass Shootings

Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian hate since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings in January that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO