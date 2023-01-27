Read full article on original website
Related
My Fox 8
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named a “border czar” for the state during a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas. Abbott said the new Texas border...
My Fox 8
North Carolina YouTuber MrBeast helps 1,000 people with curable blindness see again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In MrBeast’s newest video, he does something very special. The Greenville native found 1,000 blind people and was able to help them get to see the world for the first time through surgery. On top of this, some of those people were given $10,000 each.
Comments / 0