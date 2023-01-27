ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Margaret Kephart
3d ago

Unfortunately, protection orders don't always help. How insane was this man that he killed her in a public place 😳 Having so many witnesses around proves a piece of paper wouldn't have stopped him.

Mrs Opinion
4d ago

Very sad. The protection order should not have expired and shouldn't until the person gives the go ahead. The awful and tragic tale of - if I can't have you, no one can.

Tinkerbell
4d ago

Poor girl. perhaps a protection order shouldn't expire? as if it really stops the crazies anyway though

NBC Philadelphia

Teen Boy Accused of Shooting, Killing Another Teen Inside Upper Darby Apartment

A teenager is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another teen boy during a party inside an Upper Darby apartment on Sunday. Police said a group of teenagers were inside an apartment along the 2400 block of Marshall Road shortly before 5 p.m. when 16-year-old Diamire Hickman fired a gun, shooting and killing 17-year-old Anthony Alexander. Alexander, of Collingdale, died from his injuries.
UPPER DARBY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death Inside Northeast Philly Pizza Hut, Police Say

A man was stabbed to death inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop over the weekend. Philadelphia police officers were initially called to a parking lot along the 900 block of Orthodox Street in the Crescentville neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person with a gun, police said Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena

Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
BUENA, NJ
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man charged in deadly shooting of teens

A Bridgeton man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded a 17-year-old girl. Police were called to North Pearl Street at about 12:37 Sunday morning and found the unnamed boy with gunshot wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BRIDGETON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses

On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
HAMMONTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Arrest DE Man After Casino Confrontation

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 37-year-old New Castle DE man has been arrested on several charges involving disruptive behavior while he was seated earlier this month at a blackjack table on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023).
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby.  "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
UPPER DARBY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS . 
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

ATM Destroyed in West Philly

Yellow police tape surrounded what was left of an ATM after an apparent theft attempt overnight in West Philadelphia. Early Monday morning, NBC10 cameras were at the intersection of North 56th and Media streets where an ATM sat with its screen broken to bits and internal wiring exposed. Léelo en...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Man Arrested With Stolen Gun in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Troopers arrested a man after finding a stolen gun at a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 27 around 3:20 p.m. a trooper in Rodney Village noticed a car stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway had very dark window tinting but no valid tint waiver on file with the DMV.
DOVER, DE

