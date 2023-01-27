Read full article on original website
Margaret Kephart
3d ago
Unfortunately, protection orders don't always help. How insane was this man that he killed her in a public place 😳 Having so many witnesses around proves a piece of paper wouldn't have stopped him.
Reply(1)
5
Mrs Opinion
4d ago
Very sad. The protection order should not have expired and shouldn't until the person gives the go ahead. The awful and tragic tale of - if I can't have you, no one can.
Reply
5
Tinkerbell
4d ago
Poor girl. perhaps a protection order shouldn't expire? as if it really stops the crazies anyway though
Reply
14
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Boy Accused of Shooting, Killing Another Teen Inside Upper Darby Apartment
A teenager is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another teen boy during a party inside an Upper Darby apartment on Sunday. Police said a group of teenagers were inside an apartment along the 2400 block of Marshall Road shortly before 5 p.m. when 16-year-old Diamire Hickman fired a gun, shooting and killing 17-year-old Anthony Alexander. Alexander, of Collingdale, died from his injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death Inside Northeast Philly Pizza Hut, Police Say
A man was stabbed to death inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop over the weekend. Philadelphia police officers were initially called to a parking lot along the 900 block of Orthodox Street in the Crescentville neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person with a gun, police said Monday.
Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena
Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
fox29.com
Arrest made after man found fatally stabbed on floor of Pizza Hut in Crescentville
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly stabbing led Philadelphia police to a tragic discovery inside a Pizza Hut over the weekend. Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of the National Wholesale Liquidators on Orthodox Street Saturday afternoon. A short time later, a...
Bridgeton man charged in deadly shooting of teens
A Bridgeton man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded a 17-year-old girl. Police were called to North Pearl Street at about 12:37 Sunday morning and found the unnamed boy with gunshot wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
southjerseyobserver.com
Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses
On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Arrest DE Man After Casino Confrontation
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 37-year-old New Castle DE man has been arrested on several charges involving disruptive behavior while he was seated earlier this month at a blackjack table on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023).
Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby. "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .
Update: Two 17-year-olds Shot in Bridgeton, NJ: Man Killed, Woman Wounded
UPDATE: The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Iban Perez of Bridgeton has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident. The investigation continues. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Bridgeton say two 17-year-olds were shot in...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
NBC Philadelphia
ATM Destroyed in West Philly
Yellow police tape surrounded what was left of an ATM after an apparent theft attempt overnight in West Philadelphia. Early Monday morning, NBC10 cameras were at the intersection of North 56th and Media streets where an ATM sat with its screen broken to bits and internal wiring exposed. Léelo en...
West Philadelphia Man with Schizophrenia Pleads Guilty to Fatally Shooting His Family, Faces Life Sentence
More than three years ago, Maurice Louis of West Philadelphia shot his mother, stepfather, and two younger half-brothers after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years prior. He has now pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree murder, KYW Newsradio reported and could be facing a life sentence. On Oct....
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
WBOC
Man Arrested With Stolen Gun in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Troopers arrested a man after finding a stolen gun at a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 27 around 3:20 p.m. a trooper in Rodney Village noticed a car stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway had very dark window tinting but no valid tint waiver on file with the DMV.
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philadelphia-bound Plane After Alleged Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. Magee of Carneys Point was already onboard a plane at...
Comments / 12