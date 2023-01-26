Peapack-Gladstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Thursday reported net income of $20.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.2 million, or $4 per share. Revenue was reported as $242.5 million.

