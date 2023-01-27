Read full article on original website
$100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting, prosecutor says
SAN FRANCISCO — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe...
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
Timeline: An in-depth look at the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that killed 7
The quiet coastal community of Half Moon Bay was shattered by a shooting that left seven people dead and one hurt. Here's a look at that deadly day and the developments that followed.
Half Moon Bay shooter was motivated to kill 7 people over $100 farm equipment repair bill, DA says
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the revelation Friday, confirming an assertion already made by Chunli Zhao - a 66-year-old forklift operator at one of the farms targeted.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap concerns homeless and advocates in South Bay
Santa Clara County emergency officials say warming centers will be available until 9 p.m. at various locations. Still, homeless advocates are concerned that won’t be enough. LaMonica Peters reports.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
KTVU FOX 2
Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end
SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
48hills.org
How the state of California is screwing San Francisco on housing
I have been talking to folks at the City Planning Department to follow up on my analysis of the numbers in the Housing Element, and after a good amount of research, I think can fairly conclude the following:. The state, thanks to the likes of Sen. Scott Wiener, has totally...
SFist
Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night
The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
sfstandard.com
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive
The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in North Bay open cold weather shelters
Homeless advocates are working to make sure everyone has a place to escape overnight lows that will be near and below freezing Monday night. KTVU's Elissa Harrington reports from San Rafael where it's already 37 degrees. Emergency warming shelters are opening throughout the Bay Area for those who are unhoused.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Sun Prairie Elementary Principal to Parents: ‘White Privilege is an Unlimited ATM; It Never Runs Out’
An elementary school principal wrote an email about white privilege in response to the Memphis police video and 3 mass shootings in California. The officers charged were all black; 2 of the mass shootings involved Asian suspects and the third, a gang-related shooting, is unsolved. The principal misstated the number...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
