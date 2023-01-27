ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Shares Thoughts On Nepotism

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPm5Q_0kSisIfn00

There has been a label going around called “nepo baby” which refers to nepotism in Hollywood, more specifically the children of famous people receiving an unfair advantage when it comes to their own careers. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber weighed in on the term and talked about following in her mother’s footsteps.

She said, “I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.”

Kaia Gerber opens up about nepotism in Hollywood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrzZy_0kSisIfn00
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DOUBLE FEATURE, Kaia Gerber, (Season 10, premiered Aug. 25, 2021). photo: ©FX / courtesy Everett Collection

Cindy is of course a very famous model and her daughter, Kaia began modeling at the age of 10 for Young Versace. She has continued to work ever since and made her New York Fashion Week debut at the age of 16. Now, she is 21 and is also working on her acting career. She has now said that acting is her “primary focus” over modeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVSTo_0kSisIfn00
MOVIE NIGHT WITH KARLIE KLOSS, (from left): Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber, ‘Disney’s Pixar’s Finding Nemo’, (Season 1, ep. 102, airs Jan. 15, 2018). photo: Tony Rivetti / ©Freeform (formerly ABC Family) / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kaia explained, “With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying and not easy to work with and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbOLK_0kSisIfn00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 15: Model Kaia Gerber and mother/model Cindy Crawford arrive at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021 held at the Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Image Collect

Kaia added that it isn’t always great to have a famous mom. Many people only want to talk to her about her mother and how iconic she is. But to Kaia, Cindy is just her mom.

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy