Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
If New York State Had an Official Food, What Should It Be?
Many regions of the country are proud of their community for various reasons. For The Greater Binghamton area, we're proud of our history with the beginnings of IBM, Endicott Shoe, Singer Link, famous people like Rod Serling, and of course our delicacy, spiedies to name a few. Speaking of food,...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Government Technology
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Crime Center Expansion
(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the expansion of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center in Albany, one of 10 centers in a state-supported network providing critical crime analysis, information, and investigative support to help law enforcement agencies more effectively solve, reduce, and prevent crime. The...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Finger Lakes Wine Tour Ranked One Of 10 Best In The United States
One nice feature of living in Upstate New York, we have a lot of great things happening and lots of things to do in our communities not just during the warmer months, but all year long. One of those fun things to do includes taking a wine tour. I need...
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?
If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Would New Yorkers Rather Drive or Fly? The Answer Is an Interesting One!
One of the wonderful things about living in Upstate New York is that there’s an airport close by no matter where you live and if you’re lucky, you might live close enough to an airport that has an airline that flies directly and quickly to vacation destinations. My...
Gov. Hochul’s ambitious housing plan meets suburban blockade
The governor's ambitious plans to spur housing development is already being met with resistance from suburban officials. The governor wants to set housing production targets for every town. Local leaders say leave them alone. [ more › ]
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1