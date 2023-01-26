Read full article on original website
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
10 Inexpensive Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Rochester
Valentine's Day is a crazy expensive holiday! Flowers can be pricey, then you have the chocolates, dinner out, and suddenly... there goes a couple hundred bucks. Let's be honest, with everything going up in price it can get harder and harder to justify a date like this. So I wanted to come up with a list of affordable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Rochester, MN.
Rochester Area Jobless Rate Above 2% For First Time in 9 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped push unemployment rates higher across the region in December and Olmsted County recorded a jobless rate above 2% for the first time in 9 months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate...
Everything You Need to Know About Popular Social-ICE Event in Rochester
Finally, after two years, one of the biggest, outdoor parties in Southeast Minnesota is coming back. Social-ICE is downtown Rochester's iconic ice festival and is one party that you won't want to miss. Thankfully, you don't have to wait too long because it is back on the schedule in February.
Score the Perfect Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two on Us
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get planning for something to do that evening! Don't worry, if you can't decide on a restaurant to go to or maybe you don't have the money to go out right now, we've got just the thing to make this Valentine's Day special right here in Rochester!
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Six Southeast MN Teachers are Up for ‘Minnesota Teacher of the Year’
First of all, we have to congratulate all of the teachers across Minnesota who were nominated for this award. But we have to toot our own horns a bit, so I'm super excited that there are not one, not two, not three, but six teachers in southeast Minnesota who are candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award!
RCTC Touts Impact on Rochester’s Economy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is highlighting the college’s impact on the local economy. Minnesota State, a system made up of RCTC and 25 other colleges and universities throughout Minnesota, recently commissioned a study to study the economic contributions of its campuses. The study found the statewide system contributed $8.4 billion to Minnesota’s economy for fiscal year 2021.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Guns and Ammo Stolen From Home Along Lake Zumbro
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a home near Lake Zumbro. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says five guns and approximately 1300 rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a residence in the...
Driver Injured in Crash at Winona County Intersection
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Winona County Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of County Rd. 23 and Hwy. 14 in Stockton. The crash report came in shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol crash report indicates...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
