Boys basketball: Dickerson leads Nottingham to victory over Bridgewater-Raritan
JP Dickerson led all scorers with 23 points to lead Nottingham to a 56-39 home victory over Bridgewater-Raritan. Dom Raymond added 11 points for Nottingham (13-6). Johnny Magner led Bridgewater-Raritan (5-13) with 14 points. Nottingham closed out the game strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals to propel East Brunswick Magnet over Woodbridge Magnet 31-28 in East Brunswick. Tied at six after the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (9-10) took a 12-10 lead into halftime. Each side notched four points in the third before East Brunswick Magnet did enough in the fourth outscoring Woodbridge Magnet 15-14.
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Boys basketball recap: Camden County Tournament games for Jan. 30
Ian Gross finished with 20 points as the eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East High boys’ basketball team defeated 25th-seeded Pennsauken Tech Monday in Cherry Hill in the first round of the inaugural Camden County Tournament, 50-28. Jack Flannery added 12 points as the Cougars improved to 11-9 and advanced to...
Girls basketball: Poser leads Ranney to victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge)
Haley Poser led all scorers with 18 points to lead Ranney to a 56-24 victory over Calvary Christian in Old Bridge. Katie Renaud and Sarah Hughes added nine points a piece for Ranney (9-7). Raegan Fogarty led Calvary Christian (8-10) with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Ranney created...
Girls basketball: Perth Amboy Magnet pulls away from Piscataway Magnet
Jalena Santiago poured in 27 points to help Perth Amboy Magnet pull away for a 56-30 win over Piscataway Maget in Piscataway. Amanda Batista tallied 15 points while Arlette Batista had 12 for Perth Amboy Magnet (13-2), which won its seventh game in a row. Matti Miller led Piscataway Magnet...
Boys basketball: Riverside outlasts New Egypt in OT
Kahree Morris-Jones finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Jashir Bridges tallied 18 points as Riverside outlasted New Egypt 72-58 in overtime in Riverside. Matteo McLean produced 15 points and Zaire Ali-Lewis grabbed six rebounds for Riverside (10-8). Connor Stillwell led all scorers with 28 points for...
Girls basketball: Somerville tops Union to stop 3-game losing streak
Kari LaCanna had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Somerville to a 36-22 win over Union in Union. Charlotte Taylor tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Emily Kolodziej grabbed seven rebounds for Somerville (10-8), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Rinaldi pulled down five rebounds.
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson dispatches Florence to stay unbeaten
Drew Harvey finished with 22 points to help lead Cinnaminson to a 66-41 win over Florence in Florence. Andrew Plaza tallied 14 points while Noah Harvey had 12 for Cinnaminson (16-0). Chet Collins chipped in with six points. Darius Bland led Florence (9-8) with 20 points while Bakar Siddik and...
J.P. Stevens beats Timothy Christian - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Peters bucketed 27 points as J.P. Stevens topped Timothy Christian, 63-45, in Edison. Varun Panjeti also scored 13 points, Aurko Sarkar added nine, and Neilay Maloo chipped in with six on a pair of 3-pointers in the win. J.P. Stevens (8-11) outscored TC 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 36-24 lead at halftime.
Eli, Paulsboro point to another wrestling banner
Jordon Eli was just looking to survive. Instead, the Paulsboro senior turned a dire predicament in the waning seconds of the third period into a stirring win that helped propel the red Raiders to a 33-21 win at Haddonfield. The win maintained a Paulsboro Colonial Conference win streak that dates back to 2011.
Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Wrestling: Results, recaps, photos, and links, for Monday, Jan. 30
Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield wrestling, Jan. 30, 2023 — ESSENTIALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Buda helps Southern outlast Central Regional- Boys Ice Hockey recap
Andrew Buda had two goals and three assists to lead Southern to a 7-5 win over Central Regional at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Thomas Giaccio had two goals and an assist for Southern (6-8). Siek Callie and Ben Gautier each had a goal and an assist, while Aidan Ruiz dished out two assists in the win.
Indoor track: Results from the 2023 Monmouth County Relays
Christian Brothers took home the Monmouth County Relay title after scoring 72 points, beating out second-place Rumson-Fair Haven (62) and third-place Matwan (28). The Colts took the win in the 4x200-meter relay (1:35.60), the 4x400 (3:32.80), the 4x800 (8:16.89) and the distance medley (1047.72).
Boys Ice Hockey: Updated group and conference rankings for Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey: Howell ties Ocean Township 3-3 on January 26, 2023 GROUP RANKINGS, JAN. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month
Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
Bowling: Results from the fist annual Battle at Bristol Tournament
Howell girls bowling, Burlington Township boys bowling, each won the Battle at Bristol at Bristol Pike Lanes in Pennsylvania this past weekend. Each team, nine boys teams and seven girls teams, bowled three games. The top six boys teams moved into the Baker playoffs while the top four girls teams advanced.
