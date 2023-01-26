ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

TDOT prepares for ice on TN roads

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Jury deliberates in nurse...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner

A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain. Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely …. A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area

Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Ice on roads, power outages reported...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty L5V

Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of …. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. Ice on roads, power outages reported in Memphis. Thousands of people are without power in Memphis as ice settles in the area. Crews extinguish...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Plow driver helps free crash victim. Plow driver helps free crash victim. Newsmaker: Senior...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TDOT prepares for possible ice storm

Azad Tayyar, owner of the body shop, Eazy Repair and Detail told News 2 he received an influx of calls after December’s snow storm, and he doesn’t expect things to slow down anytime soon with ice on the way. TDOT prepares for possible ice storm. Azad Tayyar, owner...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thousands of flights already canceled

Thousands of flights already canceled due to potential winter weather. Thousands of flights already canceled due to potential winter weather. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder trial

The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road rage incident. Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder …. The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg

Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after woman found dead in closet

State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy