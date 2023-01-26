ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 14

Tommy Flanagan
3d ago

Ah yes, the UAE, that center of art, literature, philosophy, culture, science, and other creative and intellectual endeavors.... NOT. The last time an original idea came out of the entire region was in the 12th Century.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
CBS New York

Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at N.J. nursing home

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face."Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

More than 20 rabbits removed from N.J. backyard shed

Authorities removed 22 rabbits from a backyard and a shed behind a house in Toms River on Sunday. Toms River police were called to the home on Harrison Avenue and found the rabbits on the property. A hazardous materials team from Berkeley was called in to remove the animals “due...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. hidden gem is one of Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023

A well-regarded New Jersey restaurant just made Yelp’s new list of the Top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023. Jessica’s Café, a popular eatery in Plainfield inspired by French and Italian cooking techniques, ranked No. 40 on the list, with Yelp praising its “branzino filets with crispy skin (and) plump Prince Edward Island mussels in a buttery sauce with applewood-smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed

A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy