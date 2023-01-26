ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WDEF

Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man shot in the face in Putnam County

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area

Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Metro Nashville Police officers shoot and kill man in North Nashville

Metro Nashville Police officers have fatally shot a man on the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say that calls came in about a man shouting with a gun in the area. The department says it responded and officers fatally shot him. Edited video was released by the Metro Nashville Police Department early Monday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion access to Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty L5V

Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty. Thousands of people are without power in Memphis as ice settles in the area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg

Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. TDOT prepares for ice on TN roads.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD 'Street Racer' operation. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging suspects.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Plow driver helps free crash victim.
NASHVILLE, TN

