Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Related
WDEF
Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
WKRN
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
Two Rutherford County Deputies Earn Medal of Valor for Arresting Murder Suspect
Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies earned the Medal of Valor for risking their lives when arresting a suspect accused of killing a Robertson County deputy. SWAT Sgt. Jonathan McGee and Deputy Kyle Grisham exposed themselves to great risk when they arrested the suspect wanted for murdering Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savannah Puckett.
WKRN
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Ice on roads, power outages reported...
wpln.org
Metro Nashville Police officers shoot and kill man in North Nashville
Metro Nashville Police officers have fatally shot a man on the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say that calls came in about a man shouting with a gun in the area. The department says it responded and officers fatally shot him. Edited video was released by the Metro Nashville Police Department early Monday morning.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WKRN
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return...
WKRN
Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty L5V
Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of …. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. Ice on roads, power outages reported in Memphis. Thousands of people are without power in Memphis as ice settles in the area. Crews extinguish...
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WSMV
Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
WKRN
Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg
Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
WKRN
Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
Police: Man arrested after woman found stabbed to death inside closet in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police said a woman was found stabbed to death inside his closet in Nashville. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Twitter said that Dwayne Herelle Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, Irene Torres, 24, was found dead in his closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments. It appeared that Torres was stabbed to death.
Man charged after woman found stabbed to death inside closet
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.
fox17.com
Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
WKRN
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman
A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Plow driver helps free crash victim. Plow driver helps free crash victim. Newsmaker: Senior...
Doctor and Sons Arrested after Assault Investigation in Warren County
According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, on Wednesday, Sergeant Tyler Glenn responded to the lobby of the Sheriff’s office to take an assault report. The victim gave a detailed statement about the incident that took place in her home. After further investigation, Dr. Wendall McAbee, as well as...
Comments / 0