ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside

We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

First 'diverging diamond' interchange opens in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new "diverging diamond" interchange opened Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. The area has been under construction for a year as crews change how the flow of traffic maneuvers. Follow: Interactive traffic map. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy