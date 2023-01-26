Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
west-palm-beach-news.com
20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside
We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
More diverging diamond interchanges planned for South Florida
More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
WPBF News 25
About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
WPBF News 25
First 'diverging diamond' interchange opens in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new "diverging diamond" interchange opened Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. The area has been under construction for a year as crews change how the flow of traffic maneuvers. Follow: Interactive traffic map. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic...
tamaractalk.com
Florida Politics: Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton Lands $80K-a-Year County Position
Marlon Bolton also makes more than $53K in his city role. Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton has just been hired as Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers’ aide — earning a salary of $80,000 in addition to his $53,299 City Commissioner pay. Bolton, who is also a pastor...
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Prof. Marvin Dunn about the growing backlash over Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban AP African American Studies. Guest: Prof. Marvin Dunn/Florida Historian
WPBF News 25
1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
WPBF News 25
Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers motorcycle ride raises money in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle ride from Wellington to Jupiter took place over the weekend. Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers included a more than 100-mile police escort for a ride that raises money for Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.
Way Beyond Bagels Delray Says Eviction Notice Wrong Due To Rat Infestation
We First Reported On $44,000 Debt Back In December. Now Restaurant Claims Rats Are A Reason Why Payment’s Delayed… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Responding to an eviction lawsuit filed by its landlord, Way Beyond Bagels in Delray Beach says it shouldn’t be forced […]
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
Tap42 Craft Kitchen + Bar Heads to Palm Beach Gardens
It’s the tenth location for Tap42
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Rabbi Moshe Scheiner was one of many Palm Beach residents to find a Ziplock bag filled with corn kernels and an antisemitic flyer at his doorstep.
West Palm Beach Mayor's State Of The City As Recall Effort Is Underway
During his address Friday morning, Mayor Keith James said "I'm happy to report it won't be my last." This after downtown business owner Rodney Mayo was bumped off the ballot after James sued, claiming he wasn't qualified and didn't live in the city.
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
Upcoming Lauderdale Lakes Nightclub Puts Focus on Live Entertainment
Bliss Bar & Nightclub will open this spring
Comments / 0