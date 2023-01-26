South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO