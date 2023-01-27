ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Texarkana ISD increasing bus driver pay to $25 per hour

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Bus drivers in the Texarkana Independent School District will soon be making more money. On Monday, Jan. 30, officials with Texarkana ISD announced pay for bus driver is going up to $25 per hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, and substitute drivers. Also, flat rates for trip driving will go up to $25 for 1-30 mile trips and $75 for trips over 30 miles.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
inforney.com

Texarkana, Arkansas boy located and is safe with mother

TEXARKANA, Ark. - According to police in Texarkana Hunter Hardemon, 5, is safe with his mother who picked him up early Monday morning at a bus stop near the Links at Texarkana apartments in the 300 block of Links Drive. Police are now investigating a custody dispute, and Hardemon's mother...
TEXARKANA, AR
K945

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)

The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo, Bossier offer free sandbag handouts as waters rise+L5V

Caddo, Bossier: rising water levels prompt FREE sandbag handouts, park closures. Caddo, Bossier offer free sandbag handouts as waters …. Caddo, Bossier: rising water levels prompt FREE sandbag handouts, park closures. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD

Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Power 95.9

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Fire claims life of child in Sarepta; State Fire Marshal issues statement

SAREPTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies have determined the cause of a fire that took the life of a child in the town of Sarepta on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the SFM’s office, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a 1:30 a.m. report of a fire in the 700 block of Church Street on Jan. 30 where they arrived to find a mobile home on fire. Two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued from the burning home.
SAREPTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy