county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up another 6 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 6-cent hike for Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Rockpile to host ‘old school fun’ carnival Feb. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum will hold an “old school fun” school carnival event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. All ages are invited to try their luck at a cake walk, fish pond and bingo and test their skills with a cow chip toss and an egg race. The museum will be free that morning, the event announcement said.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
capcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
county17.com
Bitter cold will ease today, temps to rise through the week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter chill will ease today as its associated arctic front moves east and warmer air filters into the region. Gillette will start today off frosty at -14 degrees and wind chills of -27. That has prompted the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to keep a Wind Chill Warning in place through 11 a.m. today. Winds today will come from the west at 10 to 14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/27/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26:. At 8:33 a.m. to Highway 51 for an emergency medical response. At 8:27 a.m. to Meadow Rose Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:51 a.m. to Wilderness Drive for an emergency...
county17.com
Hands on Pottery to host fundraiser for family of Irene Gakwa
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hands on Pottery and Find Irene Gakwa will be hosting a 1-year remembrance event for Irene Gakwa on Feb. 20. Event organizers invite the public to join them in painting mugs in remembrance of Gakwa’s disappearance. Painting will take place in three time slots: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
county17.com
Cold temperatures hit Gillette on Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Cold temperatures are expected to hit Gillette today, as the National Weather Service predicts it won’t get above 0 degrees today. The NWS forecasts a frigid high temperature of 0 with a low of -16 at night. During the day, strong winds should make it feel even colder, with wind chill values as low as -35. The winds will move in from the north, and later from the west after midnight.
county17.com
Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
county17.com
St. John Paul II Catholic School will host meet-and-greet Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette will have a meet and greet event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will include hotdogs, s’mores, prizes and more. Current families who bring a new family that enrolls will receive a credit for...
county17.com
oilcity.news
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
