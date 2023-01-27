GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter chill will ease today as its associated arctic front moves east and warmer air filters into the region. Gillette will start today off frosty at -14 degrees and wind chills of -27. That has prompted the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to keep a Wind Chill Warning in place through 11 a.m. today. Winds today will come from the west at 10 to 14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO