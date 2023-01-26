ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

J.P. Stevens beats Timothy Christian - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Peters bucketed 27 points as J.P. Stevens topped Timothy Christian, 63-45, in Edison. Varun Panjeti also scored 13 points, Aurko Sarkar added nine, and Neilay Maloo chipped in with six on a pair of 3-pointers in the win. J.P. Stevens (8-11) outscored TC 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 36-24 lead at halftime.
EDISON, NJ
Eastern Christian defeats Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Lucas Genuario led Eastern Christian with 22 points and 14 rebounds past Pompton Lakes 54-46 in Pompton Lakes. Eastern Christian (8-8) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pushing it to a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Eastern Christian pulled away in the fourth outscoring Pompton Lakes 17-13.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap

Camila Garcia recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals to propel East Brunswick Magnet over Woodbridge Magnet 31-28 in East Brunswick. Tied at six after the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (9-10) took a 12-10 lead into halftime. Each side notched four points in the third before East Brunswick Magnet did enough in the fourth outscoring Woodbridge Magnet 15-14.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
South Plainfield defeats Montgomery - Girls basketball recap

Stella Sweeney recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to lead South Plainfield past Montgomery 53-26 in Skillman. South Plainfield (10-9) jumped out to a 30-18 lead at halftime before outscoring Montgomery 23-8 in the second half. South Plainfield also held Montgomery (2-17) scoreless in the fourth quarter. Emily Davis also...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Delran over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap

Cheyenne Jackson paced Delran with 11 points in its 60-41 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Emma Rider added 10 points for Delran, which led 24-0 after the first quarter. Nya Marseille scored a game-high 22 points for Burlington Township. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Snyder defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Javaeh Agosto recorded 18 points, five assists, and five steals to lead Snyder past BelovED Charter 37-26 in Jersey City and secure its second win of the season. Snyder (2-18) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting a nine-point lead at halftime. Snyder went on to outscore BelovED Charter 18-16 in the second half.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Dayton blows past Koinonia - boys basketball recap

Lujuan Quinones led all scorers with 22 points to lead Dayton to a 70-44 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Jaydon Alicea added 12 points for Dayton (7-10). Jacob Hodges led Koinonia (5-12) with 21 points, while Noe Lopez totaled 13 points in the loss. Dayton led 28-27 at the half...
DAYTON, OH
New Egypt defeats Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Payton Arnold scored a game-high 19 points for New Egypt in its 37-24 victory over Bordentown in New Egypt. Tied at 19 going at the end of the third quarter, New Egypt (11-6) came alive in the fourth as it outscored Bordentown 18-5. New Egypt also fell behind 7-6 in the first before taking a two-point lead into halftime.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap

Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
RUMSON, NJ
Girls basketball: Somerville tops Union to stop 3-game losing streak

Kari LaCanna had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Somerville to a 36-22 win over Union in Union. Charlotte Taylor tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Emily Kolodziej grabbed seven rebounds for Somerville (10-8), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Rinaldi pulled down five rebounds.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Livingston downs West Morris- Boys Ice Hockey recap

Dillon Schultz scored two goals and had an assist to lead Livingston to a 7-2 win over West Morris at Codey Arena in West Orange. Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia, and Ryan Zales each had a goal and an assist for Livingston (10-4-3). Alex Selvin and Brett Conklin each dished out two assists in the win.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap

A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
