J.P. Stevens beats Timothy Christian - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Peters bucketed 27 points as J.P. Stevens topped Timothy Christian, 63-45, in Edison. Varun Panjeti also scored 13 points, Aurko Sarkar added nine, and Neilay Maloo chipped in with six on a pair of 3-pointers in the win. J.P. Stevens (8-11) outscored TC 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 36-24 lead at halftime.
Eastern Christian defeats Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Lucas Genuario led Eastern Christian with 22 points and 14 rebounds past Pompton Lakes 54-46 in Pompton Lakes. Eastern Christian (8-8) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pushing it to a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Eastern Christian pulled away in the fourth outscoring Pompton Lakes 17-13.
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals to propel East Brunswick Magnet over Woodbridge Magnet 31-28 in East Brunswick. Tied at six after the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (9-10) took a 12-10 lead into halftime. Each side notched four points in the third before East Brunswick Magnet did enough in the fourth outscoring Woodbridge Magnet 15-14.
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson dispatches Florence to stay unbeaten
Drew Harvey finished with 22 points to help lead Cinnaminson to a 66-41 win over Florence in Florence. Andrew Plaza tallied 14 points while Noah Harvey had 12 for Cinnaminson (16-0). Chet Collins chipped in with six points. Darius Bland led Florence (9-8) with 20 points while Bakar Siddik and...
No. 19 Hudson Catholic defeats Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap
Hudson Catholic, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Dwight-Englewood 64-53 in Jersey City. With the win, Hudson Catholic improved to 9-8 while Dwight-Englewood fell to 9-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!. The N.J....
Roselle Catholic’s No. 1 boys basketball team without 2 stars after double scare
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff called it “a gut punch for my kids” when recent McDonald’s All-American selection Mackenzie Mgbako was carried off the floor 30 seconds into Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. And if the collective wind wasn’t knocked out of the Lions...
South Plainfield defeats Montgomery - Girls basketball recap
Stella Sweeney recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to lead South Plainfield past Montgomery 53-26 in Skillman. South Plainfield (10-9) jumped out to a 30-18 lead at halftime before outscoring Montgomery 23-8 in the second half. South Plainfield also held Montgomery (2-17) scoreless in the fourth quarter. Emily Davis also...
Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
Delran over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap
Cheyenne Jackson paced Delran with 11 points in its 60-41 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Emma Rider added 10 points for Delran, which led 24-0 after the first quarter. Nya Marseille scored a game-high 22 points for Burlington Township. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Girls basketball: Perth Amboy Magnet pulls away from Piscataway Magnet
Jalena Santiago poured in 27 points to help Perth Amboy Magnet pull away for a 56-30 win over Piscataway Maget in Piscataway. Amanda Batista tallied 15 points while Arlette Batista had 12 for Perth Amboy Magnet (13-2), which won its seventh game in a row. Matti Miller led Piscataway Magnet...
Snyder defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap
Javaeh Agosto recorded 18 points, five assists, and five steals to lead Snyder past BelovED Charter 37-26 in Jersey City and secure its second win of the season. Snyder (2-18) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting a nine-point lead at halftime. Snyder went on to outscore BelovED Charter 18-16 in the second half.
Dayton blows past Koinonia - boys basketball recap
Lujuan Quinones led all scorers with 22 points to lead Dayton to a 70-44 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Jaydon Alicea added 12 points for Dayton (7-10). Jacob Hodges led Koinonia (5-12) with 21 points, while Noe Lopez totaled 13 points in the loss. Dayton led 28-27 at the half...
Boys basketball: Dickerson leads Nottingham to victory over Bridgewater-Raritan
JP Dickerson led all scorers with 23 points to lead Nottingham to a 56-39 home victory over Bridgewater-Raritan. Dom Raymond added 11 points for Nottingham (13-6). Johnny Magner led Bridgewater-Raritan (5-13) with 14 points. Nottingham closed out the game strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the...
New Egypt defeats Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Payton Arnold scored a game-high 19 points for New Egypt in its 37-24 victory over Bordentown in New Egypt. Tied at 19 going at the end of the third quarter, New Egypt (11-6) came alive in the fourth as it outscored Bordentown 18-5. New Egypt also fell behind 7-6 in the first before taking a two-point lead into halftime.
No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
Boys basketball recap: Camden County Tournament games for Jan. 30
Ian Gross finished with 20 points as the eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East High boys’ basketball team defeated 25th-seeded Pennsauken Tech Monday in Cherry Hill in the first round of the inaugural Camden County Tournament, 50-28. Jack Flannery added 12 points as the Cougars improved to 11-9 and advanced to...
Girls basketball: Somerville tops Union to stop 3-game losing streak
Kari LaCanna had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Somerville to a 36-22 win over Union in Union. Charlotte Taylor tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Emily Kolodziej grabbed seven rebounds for Somerville (10-8), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Rinaldi pulled down five rebounds.
Livingston downs West Morris- Boys Ice Hockey recap
Dillon Schultz scored two goals and had an assist to lead Livingston to a 7-2 win over West Morris at Codey Arena in West Orange. Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia, and Ryan Zales each had a goal and an assist for Livingston (10-4-3). Alex Selvin and Brett Conklin each dished out two assists in the win.
Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap
A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Keenan (SC) - Girls Basketball recap
Mya Pauldo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while also recording six rebounds for Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 80-68 win over Keenan (SC). Mia Pauldo added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory while Natalie Stoupakis led...
