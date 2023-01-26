Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
FEMA adds more Ala. counties to its Disaster Declaration
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the Jan. 12 tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa counties. This brings a total of eight counties now eligible for federal assistance. As of now the estimated damage for all...
altoday.com
Additional counties eligible for unemployment disaster assistance
On Friday, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Greene, Sumter, and Tallapoosa Counties on January 12 may also qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington had already announced that unemployed workers in Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Dallas, and Hale Counties may be eligible for the assistance.
Residents of 3 more Alabama counties now eligible for FEMA aid for Jan 12. storms, tornadoes
FEMA has expanded the list of counties eligible for federal assistance to help residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes that killed seven people and injured several others. People in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can now apply for the assistance, joining residents of Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore,...
altoday.com
Bids are due next week on State Lands timber sale
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) reminded timber buyers on Monday that bids are due next week on an estimated 646 hundred acres of timber on two tracts in Tuscaloosa and Cherokee Counties that the Department is selling to foresters for harvest. “Reminder that bids for the...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
wbrc.com
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
Governor Ivey Announces Additional Broadband Funds Coming to Alabama with Approval of State’s Capital Projects Fund Plan
Montgomery, AL – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost today with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Governor Kay Ivey announced.
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
altoday.com
Analysis: Alabama’s corporate tax rates are higher than most of its neighbors
An analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation says Alabama’s corporate tax rate is as high or higher than all of its neighboring states. In the ranking by highest rates, Alabama and Tennessee each have a rate of 6.5% and tied for 23rd. Behind them were Georgia (5.75%, 31st), Florida (5.5%, 32nd), and Mississippi (5%, 34th).
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces more money for broadband coming to Alabama
The federal government is sending Alabama more money to extend broadband access to more people in the state. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that the U.S. Treasury Department has approved the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion. “Access to...
wvtm13.com
BamaCarry clarifies permitless carry on school property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gun owners in Alabama are still required to have a permit to have their weapon on school property or within 1,000 feet of campus. "The law has not changed," BamaCarry president Eddie Fulmer says. "Nothing has changed. The new law changed nothing about who can carry on school property."
A few strong storms possible Sunday in parts of Alabama
If you’re in south Alabama keep an eye out for a few severe storms later today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has Alabama’s most southern counties under Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today, mainly this afternoon into tonight. It’s a low-end risk, but a...
Gov. Ivey pursues transparency with new executive order
Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed a new executive order in hopes of promoting more transparency in state government.
Americans Can Claim Between $200 and $500 From A 2.7 Billion Dollar Plan
Alabama residents could receive up to $500 in payment from the state. This is thanks to over $2.7 billion in surplus dollars that the state has. The money would be a way of the state helping its residents to deal with the high costs of inflation. (source)
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey approves new policies for public record requests
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday ordered state agencies to follow new procedures for responding to public record requests, changes intended to provide structure in a state with one of the weakest open records laws in the country. Ivey signed an order instructing executive-branch agencies to:...
altoday.com
Coast Guard, Border Patrol make apprehensions off Florida’s coast
As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to make a record number of apprehensions off Florida’s coast, so are U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector agents. On Saturday, 20 Cubans, including 16 men and four women, were apprehended and taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys. The islands are uninhabited and located west of Key West. On January 24, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crew agents rescued 18 people on an overloaded rustic vessel south of the Florida Keys.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WALA-TV FOX10
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
WAAY-TV
Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion
Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Comments / 0