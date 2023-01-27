Did ... did I actually watch the season premiere of "The Bachelor"?. I mean, I think I did. I definitely remember sitting in front of my television for two hours and explaining to my significant other, "No, really, this is for work." And I recall seeing the mansion and Jesse Palmer and a lot of ads. But I also ... cannot remember anything else. All I remember is 30 "Men In Black" memory-deleting neuralyzers wearing sparkly dresses trying to impress a "Men In Black" memory-deleting neuralyzer in a suit and tie. Hopefully things will get more dramatic and interesting from here, and a personality – JUST ONE PERSONALITY! – will emerge from the pack. But right now, I feel like ABC just punched "a new Bachelor season" into one of those newfangled nightmarish AI art/conversation things and out popped something that looked like a new season but lacked any actual human input.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO