Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
sportszion.com
Ex-Buccaneers coach spills the beans on Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady‘s personal life was thrown into turmoil when Gisele Bundchen, his wife of thirteen years, decided to end their marriage. According to Clyde Christensen, a former quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady was left completely blindsided by the proceedings. The news came as a surprise not...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers at crossroads as trade remains possible
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Packers for a variety of reasons, league sources told ESPN.
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns
Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
Pat Freiermuth’s stunning admission about Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky offense
During a recent conversation with Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Pat Freiermuth spoke on the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Freiermuth appeared on Rothlisberger’s podcast, Footbahlin. During the show, the two former teammates opened up on the offense as a whole. In 2021, Roethlisberger served as Pat Freiermuth’s starting quarterback. But following his retirement, […] The post Pat Freiermuth’s stunning admission about Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals
The trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit crazy in the lead-up to the game. Both sides were talking a lot of smack, including some… surprising folk. The mayor of Cincinnati chimed in on the action with a savage diss about Patrick Mahomes. Of course, after the […] The post ‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts make history never seen in Super Bowl era
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII, and that means history for both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Hurts powered the Eagles to the 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, securing them a return ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts make history never seen in Super Bowl era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys parting ways after 2022 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to David Moore of DallasNews. The Cowboys made the surprising decision to move on from Moore, who had received significant head coaching interest over the past two offseasons, following their playoff exit against the 49ers. Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play-calling […] The post Kellen Moore, Cowboys parting ways after 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
