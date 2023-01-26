Read full article on original website
Booker says he’ll keep trying to pass weed legislation even with House Republicans in charge
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business conference March 8. Tickets are limited. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who played a major role in unsuccessful efforts to pass significant cannabis legislation in the last Congress, says he will try again this year, but admits the chances of success had dropped significantly.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Some find savings elusive under $35 insulin cap | Letter
Concerning the article “Here’s how much N.J. Medicare recipients will save under new $35 price cap for insulin,” which took effect for many users Jan. 1:. While the report was informative, it appears that, once again, the general public got snowed by our wonderful politicians. Insulin at no more than $35 a month sounds great — in theory.
