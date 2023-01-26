Read full article on original website
Girls basketball recap: Vaughn points 19 points in pacing Camden Catholic over Lenape
Gabby Vaughn posted 19 points to lift the Camden Catholic High girls’ basketball team to a 52-42 victory over Lenape Monday in Medford. Kassidy Thompson followed with 18 points as the Irish (14-8) made it three games in a row with a victory. Ebony Arvelo chipped in with 10 points.
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals to propel East Brunswick Magnet over Woodbridge Magnet 31-28 in East Brunswick. Tied at six after the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (9-10) took a 12-10 lead into halftime. Each side notched four points in the third before East Brunswick Magnet did enough in the fourth outscoring Woodbridge Magnet 15-14.
Boys basketball: Dickerson leads Nottingham to victory over Bridgewater-Raritan
JP Dickerson led all scorers with 23 points to lead Nottingham to a 56-39 home victory over Bridgewater-Raritan. Dom Raymond added 11 points for Nottingham (13-6). Johnny Magner led Bridgewater-Raritan (5-13) with 14 points. Nottingham closed out the game strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the...
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Boys basketball: Riverside outlasts New Egypt in OT
Kahree Morris-Jones finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Jashir Bridges tallied 18 points as Riverside outlasted New Egypt 72-58 in overtime in Riverside. Matteo McLean produced 15 points and Zaire Ali-Lewis grabbed six rebounds for Riverside (10-8). Connor Stillwell led all scorers with 28 points for...
Girls basketball: El leads the way for East Brunswick over Edison
Tamea El led all scorers with 23 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-59 victory over Edison in Edison. Annie Nezaria added 15 points, while Brooke Motusesky scored 13 for East Brunswick (9-9). Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 20 points, while Trista Whitney added 12 points. Edison created...
J.P. Stevens beats Timothy Christian - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Peters bucketed 27 points as J.P. Stevens topped Timothy Christian, 63-45, in Edison. Varun Panjeti also scored 13 points, Aurko Sarkar added nine, and Neilay Maloo chipped in with six on a pair of 3-pointers in the win. J.P. Stevens (8-11) outscored TC 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 36-24 lead at halftime.
Girls basketball: Somerville tops Union to stop 3-game losing streak
Kari LaCanna had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Somerville to a 36-22 win over Union in Union. Charlotte Taylor tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Emily Kolodziej grabbed seven rebounds for Somerville (10-8), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Rinaldi pulled down five rebounds.
Boys basketball recap: Camden County Tournament games for Jan. 30
Ian Gross finished with 20 points as the eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East High boys’ basketball team defeated 25th-seeded Pennsauken Tech Monday in Cherry Hill in the first round of the inaugural Camden County Tournament, 50-28. Jack Flannery added 12 points as the Cougars improved to 11-9 and advanced to...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
Buda helps Southern outlast Central Regional- Boys Ice Hockey recap
Andrew Buda had two goals and three assists to lead Southern to a 7-5 win over Central Regional at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Thomas Giaccio had two goals and an assist for Southern (6-8). Siek Callie and Ben Gautier each had a goal and an assist, while Aidan Ruiz dished out two assists in the win.
Wrestling: Results, recaps, photos, and links, for Monday, Jan. 30
Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield wrestling, Jan. 30, 2023 — ESSENTIALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Indoor track: Results from the 2023 Monmouth County Relays
Christian Brothers took home the Monmouth County Relay title after scoring 72 points, beating out second-place Rumson-Fair Haven (62) and third-place Matwan (28). The Colts took the win in the 4x200-meter relay (1:35.60), the 4x400 (3:32.80), the 4x800 (8:16.89) and the distance medley (1047.72).
Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month
Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
Bowling: Results from the fist annual Battle at Bristol Tournament
Howell girls bowling, Burlington Township boys bowling, each won the Battle at Bristol at Bristol Pike Lanes in Pennsylvania this past weekend. Each team, nine boys teams and seven girls teams, bowled three games. The top six boys teams moved into the Baker playoffs while the top four girls teams advanced.
With its ballboy torn, Gloucester outlasts Highland in Camden County tourney
Better than 30 minutes before tip-off, Chase Thomas was bouncing around the gym. One minute he was exchanging high-fives with players from Gloucester, doing the same with guys from Highland a few seconds later. He was in the layup line, dribbling between his legs before lofting a shot that splashed through the net.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home
Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers remains on outside looking in
Rutgers took a step back in its effort to return to the national rankings. The Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) did not re-enter the Associated Press’ Top 25 this week, standing 10 spots outside the rankings after receiving 17 points in Monday’s poll. It is 14 less points and six spots lower than last week.
